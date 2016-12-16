Trump questions timing of Russia-hacking claim

WASHINGTON -- President-elect Donald Trump again cast doubt on the idea that Russia interfered with the U.S. election, questioning why the federal government waited until after votes were cast to present its strongest case on the hacking.

"If Russia, or some other entity, was hacking, why did the White House wait so long to act?" Trump said Thursday morning in a Twitter message. "Why did they only complain after Hillary lost?"

The White House and several intelligence agencies did allege in October that the Russian government had directed cyber-intrusions against the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign. President Barack Obama's administration ordered a further review of the hacking this month.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said Thursday that Trump should support an investigation into Russia's election tampering.

"It might be time to not attack the intelligence community but actually be supportive of a thorough, transparent, rigorous, nonpolitical investigation into what actually happened," he said at a briefing.

The Obama administration also suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally authorized the hacking of Democratic officials' email accounts in the run-up to the presidential election and said it was "fact" that such actions helped Trump's campaign.

No proof was offered for any of the accusations.

"Only Russia's senior-most officials could have authorized these activities," Earnest said, repeating the words from the October U.S. intelligence assessment.

Obama's deputy national security adviser, Ben Rhodes, connected the dots further, saying it was Putin who was responsible for the Russian government's actions.

"I don't think things happen in the Russian government of this consequence without Vladimir Putin knowing about it," Rhodes said on MSNBC.

Earlier this month, The Washington Post reported that a CIA official told Congress that Russia's goal was to help Trump win the election, not just to create confusion, a finding that not all intelligence agencies are prepared to make. On Wednesday, NBC News reported that intelligence officials it didn't identify have concluded Putin personally was involved in decisions on the hacking and the release of purloined material.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday called such reports "amusing rubbish that has no basis in fact."

Trump and his surrogates have questioned whether the intelligence community's findings should be trusted, even as the White House has stepped up its rhetoric about the ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. "These are the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction," Trump's transition team said in an unattributed statement after the Post report on Dec. 9 that the CIA had determined the Russian government was seeking to help Trump win.

Earnest said Wednesday that Trump may have had some inside knowledge about Russia's role in the election. He pointed to Trump's statement in July that Russia should try to find 33,000 emails deleted from Clinton's private email server during her term as secretary of state.

"It might be an indication that he was obviously aware and concluded, based on whatever facts or sources he had available to him, that Russia was involved, and their involvement was having a negative impact on his opponent's campaign," Earnest said. "That's why he was encouraging them to keep doing it."

Trump has said he was joking.

"I don't think anybody at the White House thinks it's funny that an adversary of the United States engaged in malicious cyber-activity to destabilize our democracy," Earnest said Thursday. "That's not a joke."

some convinced

Trump and his supporters insist the Democrats' indignation about Russia is really an attempt to undermine the validity of his election victory. Rep. Peter King, a Trump ally and New York Republican, called it "disgraceful" as he spoke to reporters massed in Trump Tower after meeting with the president-elect.

"Right now, certain elements of the media, certain elements of the intelligence community and certain politicians are really doing the work of the Russians," King said.

Still, Democrats pounced on the latest suggestions of Putin being connected to the leaks of emails from Clinton's presidential campaign.

Putin was "clearly involved," said outgoing Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada.

"Having been the former head of the KGB, does that surprise you?" Reid said. "And does it surprise anybody today when he denied it?"

Reid's comments echoed those of Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, who said Wednesday that it's hard to think that Putin didn't know about the operation. She called suggestions that he was aware of the hacking "very credible."

Secretary of State John Kerry defended Obama's handling of the issue during the heat of the presidential campaign -- a stance now criticized by some Democrats as too weak -- but said he wouldn't comment on whether Putin was involved.

"People need to remember that the president issued a warning," Kerry said. "But he had to be obviously sensitive to not being viewed as interfering on behalf of a candidate or against a candidate or in a way that promoted unrealistic assessments about what was happening."

Trump repeatedly has said the hacking could have originated in places other than Russia, including China or New Jersey.

"I think it's just another excuse. I don't believe it," Trump said in an interview that aired Dec. 11 on Fox News Sunday when asked about Russian interference in the election.

praise from Russia

Trump has said he'd like to improve ties with Russia, a hope that has been echoed in Moscow. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday lauded Trump's Cabinet selections as people with no "anti-Russian stereotypes."

Medvedev said in a televised interview that Russia is glad Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson has been chosen as secretary of state, describing him as someone with "pragmatic thinking."

Trump again expanded his Cabinet on Thursday, formally announcing Rep. Ryan Zinke of Montana as his choice for interior secretary. He also nominated attorney David Friedman as U.S. ambassador to Israel.

In the evening, he embarked on his latest campaign victory lap, this time to Pennsylvania, which he wrested from years of Democratic wins.

The rally in Hershey, Pa., found Trump calling for the mostly white crowd to cheer for black voters who were "smart" to heed his message and "didn't come out to vote" for Clinton.

"That was the big thing, so thank you to the African-American community," Trump said.

The rally also featured a nearly 20-minute recap of Trump's election night win with the crowd cheering as the president-elect slowly ticked off his victories state by state, mixing in rambling criticisms of incorrect pundits and politicians from both sides of the aisle.

Pennsylvania had not gone for a Republican candidate since 1988. But the Trump campaign staff long thought that the state, rich in white working-class voters, would be receptive to his populist message and not be part of Clinton's hoped-for firewall.

Trump campaigned there many times and won the state by less than 1 percentage point, giving him 20 Electoral College votes.

In expanding his team, Trump praised Zinke, a former Navy SEAL, as having "built one of the strongest track records on championing regulatory relief, forest management, responsible energy development and public land issues." Zinke, 55, was an early supporter of the president-elect and publicly expressed his interest in a Cabinet post when Trump visited Montana in May.

One of Zinke's backers was Land Tawney, head of sportsmen's group Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, and a friend of Donald Trump Jr.

"I think there are some folks who don't like the pick of Zinke for that position, and that they're trying to politicize this to change that, and I think that's absolutely ridiculous," said Tawney. He said a focus on preserving public lands led him to oppose other potential nominees, including Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rogers.

On an ambassadorial role with Israel, Friedman said he looked forward to carrying out his duties from "the U.S. Embassy in Israel's eternal capital, Jerusalem."

The United States' only embassy in Israel is in Tel Aviv. Trump has vowed to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.

"He has made that promise," Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters Thursday. "I can guarantee you, just generally, he's a man who is going to accomplish many things very quickly."

The president-elect said Friedman would "maintain the special relationship" between the U.S. and Israel.

Trump also added to his national security team by announcing the appointments of retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg as chief of staff of the National Security Council and Monica Crowley, a Fox News analyst, as the organization's director of communications.

Kellogg spent more than 35 years in the Army and, in 2003, oversaw the efforts to form the new Iraqi military after it was disbanded. Crowley and Fox ended their relationship Thursday.

Information for this article was contributed by Toluse Olorunnipa, Henry Meyer and Stepan Kravchenko of Bloomberg News and by Bradley Klapper, Josh Lederman, Jonathan Lemire and Erica Werner of The Associated Press.

A Section on 12/16/2016