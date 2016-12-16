Home / Latest News /
UPS delivers assault rifle instead of toy for Christmas gift
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:39 a.m.
OCEANSIDE, N.Y. — A New York couple was horrified when a UPS delivery that they thought was a Christmas present turned out to be an assault rifle.
Newsday reported that Joel Berman opened the keyboard-sized case in front of his wife and 6-year-old granddaughter Wednesday night in Oceanside, on Long Island.
Instead of a toy plane they were buying for their friend's son, they found a semi-automatic rifle, scope, stand, ammo clip and copies of an Arizona man's driver's license and concealed-weapons permit.
They hustled their granddaughter out of the room and called police, who picked up the weapon.
Atlanta-based UPS said it's investigating the "highly unusual incident." The company said it accepts legal shipments of some firearms. It said shippers must meet certain requirements.
Marks says... December 16, 2016 at 1:04 p.m.
Good thinking. It might have blown up and killed somebody!
