EU's $640M to help Niger stifle migration

BRUSSELS -- Buoyed by the success of its refugee deal with Turkey, the European Union announced Thursday that it has earmarked hundreds of millions of dollars for Niger to try to prevent people from leaving Africa in search of better lives in Europe.

With arrivals in the Greek islands down to a relative trickle, the EU is now looking to stop people from Western Africa moving north to Libya and taking unseaworthy boats in attempts to cross the Mediterranean. Niger is a main transit route, and 2016 has been a record year for migrant deaths in the Mediterranean, which are estimated at nearly 4,750.

As EU leaders gathered Thursday for a summit in Brussels, the European Commission announced that it would provide Niger with $640 million in development aid to tackle the root causes of poverty but also to fight human smuggling and boost border controls.

The EU agreement has cut migrant arrivals from thousands daily last year to about 100 on average each day now. This outsourcing "success" has encouraged the EU to seek similar deals to manage migration with Ethiopia, Mali, Nigeria and Senegal.

Debate has swirled about whether to agree to similar arrangements with Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Egypt and Pakistan, but the deals are proving expensive.

Still, EU leaders were set Thursday to order a follow up of the idea as long as enough resources were available to do so.

U.S. defers economic aid for Philippines

MANILA -- The United States said Thursday that it had deferred giving economic aid to the Philippines because of concerns about the rule of law as the brutal campaign on drugs under President Rodrigo Duterte appears to show no signs of slowing down.

The U.S. Embassy in the Philippines said the deferral did not preclude the country from receiving grants in the future.

The decision reflected "significant concerns around the rule of law and civil liberties in the Philippines," said Molly Koscina, a spokesman for the embassy.

The Millennium Challenge Corp., set up by the U.S. government to reduce poverty around the world, said in a statement Wednesday that it had deferred a vote on renewing the funding. Neither government indicated the size of the grant, but officials said the figure was lower than the previous aid package, worth about $434 million.

The United States has been openly critical of the Philippines' crackdown on narcotics, in which more than 2,000 people have been killed at the hands of the police since Duterte assumed office in June.

Man held in '96 IRA attack in Germany

BERLIN -- German police have arrested a 47-year-old man from Belfast on suspicion of taking part in an Irish Republican Army attack on a British barracks in Germany 20 years ago.

James Anthony Oliver Corry, a British citizen, was arrested Tuesday at Frankfurt airport after being deported from Ireland.

Federal prosecutors said Corry was taken before a judge Wednesday and ordered held in jail on accusations of attempted murder.

Prosecutors said Thursday that Corry was part of an IRA unit that fired three mortar shells onto the grounds of the Quebec Barracks in Osnabrueck on June 28, 1996. Only one of the shells detonated on the property, damaging buildings and vehicles but injuring nobody.

The Provisional IRA killed nearly 1,800 people from 1970 to July 2005, when it formally renounced violence.

West Bank settlement rejects exit offer

AMONA, West Bank -- Residents of the West Bank settlement outpost of Amona are bracing for a forced evacuation after rejecting a final compromise to voluntarily leave their homes.

They said Thursday that the government offer didn't meet the needs of all families there. Other settlers have arrived in solidarity.

Amona is the largest of about 100 unauthorized outposts -- erected without permission but generally tolerated by the Israeli government -- that dot the West Bank.

In 2014, Israel's Supreme Court ordered Amona to be evacuated, after it determined the outpost was built on private Palestinian land, giving the government until Dec. 25 to tear down the outpost's 50 trailer homes. The outpost, built in the 1990s, looks out across a valley onto Palestinian villages.

