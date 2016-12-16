Verdict guilty in S.C. massacre

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Jurors took about two hours Thursday to convict Dylann Roof in a federal hate-crimes trial over his gun massacre during a prayer group meeting at a historic black church.

Roof was charged with 33 counts in his federal indictment. He was found guilty on each one. Family members of the nine parishioners gunned down last year nodded silently as each charge was read aloud. Some held hands, their eyes shut tightly, as each guilty verdict was announced in the courtroom just a mile from the church.

With Roof's guilt unquestioned, the verdict was expected and the trial largely hinged on what happens next. Mirroring what happened during the Boston Marathon bombing trial last year -- the last case that saw the Justice Department obtain a federal death sentence -- there was no real question about guilt. Prosecutors played video footage of Roof admitting his guilt to FBI agents, and Roof's attorneys did not argue that he was innocent.

Instead, the larger question surrounding the trial has focused on the next portion of the case, which will deal with whether Roof is sentenced to death or to life in prison.

Federal prosecutors had used their closing arguments earlier Thursday to paint a picture of Roof, who confessed to the shootings, as cruel and calculated. Earlier on Thursday, they read lines from a journal found in his car and the manifesto he posted online, and they told jurors that Roof wanted to incite a race war.

After being welcomed into Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church's Bible study in June 2015, Roof sat among the parishioners and then "executed them because he believes they are nothing but animals," Nathan Williams, an assistant U.S. attorney, told jurors.

While Williams spoke, a photograph of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney was shown on the screen. The pastor, who had offered Roof a seat next to him, was wearing a crisp white shirt and new suit in the image. Both were stained by blood pooling around Pinckney, who had been shot five times in the neck, back and arm. Roof's grandmother, sitting in the courtroom while the image was displayed, wiped a tear from her eye.

Roof's attorney, David Bruck, said the 22-year-old's actions were clearly senseless, but he described them as the actions of someone unable to perceive the world as it is.

"Why did Roof do this? Why was he motivated?" Bruck said, calling on the jury to try their best to consider who Roof is and what led him to commit such a violent act. He called Roof an immature young man who gave himself over to the "mad idea that he can make things better by executing those kind, virtuous people."

For Bruck, a widely recognized death-penalty lawyer, his closing arguments Thursday represented perhaps his last chance to address the jurors. U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel agreed to let Roof represent himself during the penalty portion of the trial, though Bruck and his other attorneys will remain as standby counsel to assist him. After he was convicted, Roof reiterated his desire to represent himself.

While prosecutors will outline the aggravating factors that they believe warrant a death sentence, it is unclear what Roof will do in his own defense. Bruck previously had indicated in a court filing that he would raise the issue of Roof's mental health, which could be a mitigating factor to avoid a death sentence.

Roof had offered to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence, but federal authorities still are pursuing a death sentence. He also is facing a potential death sentence in a state trial, set to begin next year, on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Authorities said that in his FBI interview and manifestos, Roof had said he "had to do it" because he believed nobody was putting a stop to what he had read online about "black-on-white crime." Roof believed that it was "not too late to take the country back from blacks," prosecutors said during the trial.

During the closing arguments Thursday, Roof, wearing a dull blue cable-knit sweater and dark gray pants, did not look up while Williams recited details of the case.

"A church is a sanctuary, a place of worship, a place of safety," Williams told the jurors. Roof shattered that peace, Williams said, with a carefully plotted attack, visiting the church numerous times before the shooting.

Prosecutors previously had said that they believed Roof self-radicalized online, drawing bigoted beliefs from the Internet rather than any personal experiences. They also had said that Roof had two handwritten manifestos along with a list of churches. Williams said Thursday that predominantly black churches mostly were on the list, and "the one that he chose was at the top of his list."

"A person's actions tell us what they are thinking and what is in their heart," Williams said as photos of Roof's victims were shown in the court.

Roof was charged last year with hate crimes resulting in death, hate crimes involving attempts to kill, using a firearm during a crime of violence and with obstructing the exercise of religion resulting in death and attempts to kill people.

