Arkansas veteran gets his medals after 40 years

Vietnam War medals have always been intangible things for Robert Sangalli -- something he seldom mentioned to his wife, Ramona.

When his tour overseas ended, Sangalli -- who now lives in Little Rock -- returned stateside before the military could present him with them. They were destined to be forever forgotten, Sangalli thought.

That is, until Thursday morning.

Sangalli's family, with an assist from U.S. Rep. French Hill, surprised the 72-year-old with a 12-by-12-inch display case full of the decorations he earned in Vietnam more than four decades ago.

The glass-framed box contained a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two Service Stars, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Expert Automatic Rifle Badge and Sharpshooter Rifle Badge.

"I didn't even know about all of these," Ramona Sangalli said, a tissue moist with tears still turning in her hand after the brief ceremony.

She lured her unsuspecting husband to Hill's Little Rock office Thursday under the guise that her son-in-law, Aaron Appler, was to be recognized for his nursing work at the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System.

The family members sat at a conference table with Hill, who began by addressing a surprised Sangalli.

"Today, Bob, I think you've been brought here under false pretenses," Hill started.

He presented Sangalli the medals as the small group of family members and Hill's staff looked on.

"Wow," Sangalli said, peering at the collection of all of his medals for the first time.

Sangalli's story is one of many heroic tales ranging from World War II to Vietnam that for decades have gone untold. War takes a toll that keeps many veterans quiet. Some, like Sangalli, stay silent because of their humility.

"That was just what they were supposed to do," Ramona Sangalli said of her husband's war service. "It was his duty."

Robert Sangalli enlisted in the Army in December 1968 and soon deployed to Vietnam with the 101st Airborne Division.

He was a radio operator in an infantry squad "in the hills" of Vietnam. The military awarded him the Purple Heart after he was wounded by shrapnel from a rocket-propelled grenade.

After completing his tour in Vietnam and eager to return home to Texarkana, Sangalli headed back to Arkansas immediately after the Army relieved him of active duty.

He left before all of his medals could be presented.

Sangalli's "grandkids will get to see this in a few years and really understand what a hero their grandfather was," Hill said.

Metro on 12/16/2016