German boy, 12, held in nail-bomb tries

BERLIN -- German prosecutors are investigating a 12-year-old boy accused of attempting to set off a nail bomb at a Christmas market in the southern city of Ludwigshafen, officials said Friday.

The German-born son of Iraqi parents is alleged to have tried to set off the device at the Christmas market on Nov. 26, and again outside City Hall on Dec. 5, Focus magazine reported, citing security sources.

In the second failed attempt, a passer-by spotted the backpack containing the device and reported it to authorities. Inside they found a glass jar packed with firecrackers with nails taped to it, Focus reported.

Police said it would have burned but would not have exploded.

Stephan Meyer, the parliamentary spokesman on security matters for Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc, confirmed the details of the report.

Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said it was a "startling case to everyone, and I think the proper response is to investigate it thoroughly."

Federal prosecutors did not return calls seeking comment.

The boy apparently had turned rapidly to Islamic extremism, said Meyer.

"This shows how quickly the radicalization of a young person, a child, can take place," he said.

The mayor of Ludwigshafen, Eva Lohse, said Friday that the boy had been taken to a safe place and posed no threat to the public.

Migrant losses put at a high of 7,189

PARIS -- More migrants have died or disappeared in 2016 than in any previous recorded year, more than half of them in the Mediterranean Sea.

In a survey of migration routes across the world, the International Organization for Migration reported Thursday that 7,189 migrants and refugees have died so far this year. Of the total, 4,812 migrants were lost in the Mediterranean as the greatest migration crisis in Europe since 1945 played out.

In the past two years, nearly 1.5 million migrants and refugees have poured into continental Europe, mostly from war-torn regions in Africa and the Middle East. For those who arrive by sea, the Mediterranean routes have proved particularly dangerous.

To maximize profits, smugglers often pack as many people as possible into makeshift vessels. In the event of mechanical difficulties or the bad weather common in the winter months, few of these people can swim. Rescue agencies frequently discover capsized boats with scores of drowned migrants nearby.

Coalition hits Palmyra shield lost to ISIS

Coalition airstrikes destroyed an air-defense system that Islamic State militants had captured last weekend when they retook the Syrian city of Palmyra from Russian and Syrian regime forces.

The U.S.-led coalition said that strikes in 10 locations destroyed the artillery system, 14 tanks, buildings and vehicles.

The top U.S. general leading the fight against the Islamic State had warned that the coalition likely would target the area if Russian and Syrian forces didn't take action in Palmyra. He said the weapons posed a threat to the coalition.

Islamic State militants surged back into Palmyra on Sunday, scoring a major advance by taking advantage of the Syrian and Russian focus on Aleppo. Palmyra was taken over by the Islamic State, also known as ISIS, last year and the militants spent 10 months in control.

Smothered in smog, Beijing's alert 'red'

BEIJING -- A thick layer of deep gray smog swept into Beijing on Friday, creating what authorities said would be five days of the worst air pollution in a year.

The city issued its first red alert for air pollution of 2016, the most severe notice in a four-tier system, requiring schools to close and half of all privately owned cars to stay off the roads.

As lead-colored air blanketed the capital, moving in from the industrial heartland of surrounding Hebei province, residents posted photos on social media showing how the skies had changed to gloomy gray at sunset from bright blue in the morning. Some people posted online maps showing Japan and South Korea with clean air readings.

Red emergency signs on Beijing's main roads alerted drivers to the smoggy conditions, and workers wore protective masks for their journeys home.

Beijing was not the only city affected. On Thursday, the Ministry of Environmental Protection urged 22 other cities in the northeast to issue red alerts.

A Section on 12/17/2016