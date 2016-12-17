Daryl Macon, Hogs topple Texas in Houston

— Daryl Macon scored a game-high 23 points and Arkansas overcame its worst shooting performance of the season to beat old Southwest Conference rival Texas 77-74 at the Lone Star Shootout in Houston.

Macon made all 14 of his free throws, part of a 29 of 31 afternoon at the line for the Hogs, a performance that played a critical role in securing the win given they shot a season-low 36 percent from the floor and didn’t make a field goal in the final six minutes.

Texas made just 19 of 32 at the line and missed nine foul shots in the second half. Texas’ Kerwin Roach Jr. missed a difficult, fadeaway 3-pointer at the buzzer with Manny Watkins defending.

Dusty Hannahs added 15 points and hit three of the Razorbacks’ four 3-pointers. Jaylen Barford scored 11. Moses Kingsley only scored seven points on 2 of 8 shooting, but impacted the game in other ways, finishing with 10 rebounds and five blocks.

The Razorbacks (9-1) never led in the first half and didn’t take their first lead until an Anton Beard free throw gave them a 43-42 edge with 15:13 left. They stretched the lead to nine midway through the second half and then hit free throws down the stretch to hold on.

Tevin Mack scored a team-high 20 for Texas, leading all five starters in double figures. Longhorns 6-foot-11 freshman Jarrett Allen had 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks while using his length on the defensive end to frustrate Kingsley throughout.