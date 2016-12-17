Defense, big pass plays lead ASU to win in Cure Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Defense and special teams on Saturday helped Arkansas State end its two-year bowl drought and a just-as-frustrating skid against non-conference teams.

B.J. Edmonds recovered a blocked punt in the end zone in the first quarter and then ASU turned two fumbled kickoffs into touchdowns to run away from Central Florida for a 31-13 victory in the Cure Bowl at Camping World Stadium.

ASU was held to 234 yards of offense, a season-low, while committing 14 penalties. But Kendall Sanders caught three touchdowns, including one on the first play of the fourth quarter that gave the Red Wolves (8-5) a 31-13 lead.

It was ASU’s first bowl victory under Coach Blake Anderson, who led the team in losses to Louisiana Tech in last year’s New Orleans Bowl and to Toledo in the GoDaddy Bowl the year before. It also ended a six-game losing streak to non-conference teams and an eight-game losing streak to non-conference FBS teams. ASU’s last victory over an FBS team not in the Sun Belt Conference came Sept. 20, 2014 over Utah State.

The skid ended thanks to a defense that held Central Florida (6-7) to 223 total yards and special teams units that forced two fumbles on kickoff returns. Quarterback Justice Hansen turned both gifts into touchdown passes to Kendall Sanders.

The first came in the opening quarter, when Sawyer Williams gave ASU a 10-0 lead with a 22-yard field goal. Then ASU recovered the fumbled kickoff return and Hansen’s 12-yard pass to Sanders made it 17-0.

Central Florida cut it to 17-10 at halftime and it was 24-13 in the third quarter when Logan Maragne recovered a fumbled punt. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Hansen connected with Sanders on a slant for a 17-yard touchdown that made ti 31-13.

ASU (8-5) was held to 29 yards rushing, also a season low.

Hansen completed 12 of 26 passes for 205 yards, more than of it coming on two big plays. His 67-yard pass to Blake Mack set up Williams’ field goal and his 75-yard touchdown pass to Sanders in the third quarter made it 24-10.

UCF’s only touchdown drive covered 48 yards, its longest drive of the game, and it was held in the second half to one field goal and was forced to punt four times and lost two fumbles.

