Envoy choice signals Israel policy shift

WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump's selection for his U.S. ambassador to the Jewish state signals a change to decades of U.S. support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The president-elect's transition team already has asked the State Department to assess how to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, according to one official. The United States' only embassy in Israel is in Tel Aviv.

Trump called David Friedman, a Jewish lawyer from New York, a "long-time friend and trusted adviser to me" in a statement Thursday. "The bond between Israel and the United States runs deep, and I will ensure there is no daylight between us when I'm President," he said, in a reference to tensions between President Barack Obama's administration and the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Friedman's views run counter to decades of U.S. policy toward Israel. While officials acknowledge that progress toward peace has stalled in recent years, the U.S. continues to seek an independent Palestinian state, and Obama's team has spoken out with increased exasperation about Israeli settlement activity under Netanyahu.

The ambassador-designate has long ties to Israel's settler movement and has supported stances on the far-right of Israel's political spectrum. He has suggested Trump would support Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank, essentially eliminating the possibility of a Palestinian state. He has served as president of American Friends of Bet El Institutions, which supports a settlement.

"This is about as sharp a break with past policy as I've seen in the last 25 years," said Aaron David Miller, a Mideast adviser under five presidents of both parties.

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said in a text message that the ministry will wait for the U.S. nomination to be approved before commenting. A person in Netanyahu's office, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Israeli leader is pleased with the appointment and looks forward to working closely with Friedman, knowing he has Trump's full confidence.

Israel's deputy foreign minister, Tzipi Hotovely, issued a statement of her own.

"This is good news for Israel. His position reflects the desire to strengthen the status of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and he understands the settlements were never the real problem area," she wrote on Facebook.

Palestinians "will deal positively" with Trump toward a two-state solution, Saeb Erekat, secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization, said at a dinner for journalists and diplomats Friday in the West Bank. But he also warned of the "destruction of the peace process" if U.S. policy shifts sharply.

Incoming U.S. leaders have often massaged the policy points on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, such as when Bill Clinton's team stopped calling Israeli settlements in east Jerusalem and the West Bank "obstacles to peace" or when George W. Bush eliminated the high-profile position of special Middle East coordinator. Since President Jimmy Carter, however, each has stopped short of building a new embassy in Jerusalem.

Doing so could be perceived as recognizing Israel's right to the entire city, even though the U.S. has promised for years to help found a Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital. And it would isolate the U.S. from almost the entire international community, including its closest European allies and the Arab states it relies on to fight the Islamic State group and other threats.

"Moving the embassy was always considered too risky, too sensitive, and it was never clear how it really advanced U.S. interests," Miller said. Going through with the move, he added, "will feed every jihadi's wildest dreams" because it will feed into the notion of a Jewish takeover of the city.

Trump advisers have insisted in recent days that the president-elect will follow through on his call for moving the embassy.

"He has made that promise," Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters Thursday. "I can guarantee you, just generally, he's a man who is going to accomplish many things very quickly."

Jason Miller, spokesman for Trump's transition team, told reporters Friday that moving the embassy is an action the president-elect "remains firmly committed to. And with Mr. Friedman joining the team, obviously this is another like-minded individual who shares the same viewpoint."

Palestinian anger

Palestinian reaction was fierce Friday.

Moving the embassy "would be the end of the peace process as a whole," Erekat told reporters in the West Bank, having recently returned from Washington where he held talks with Secretary of State John Kerry.

Trump said Friedman would "maintain the special relationship" between the U.S. and Israel. Friedman said he looked forward to carrying out his duties from "the U.S. Embassy in Israel's eternal capital, Jerusalem."

Also voicing anger were liberal Jewish and pro-peace organizations such as Americans for Peace Now, which said Friedman would add "fuel to the Israeli-Palestinian fire."

"This nomination is reckless, putting America's reputation in the region and credibility around the world at risk," said Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of the Washington-based organization J Street, which advocates a two-state solution.

Friedman, meanwhile, has said supporters of J Street are "worse than kapos," the Jews who oversaw fellow concentration camp prisoners under the Nazis during World War II. He told the Israeli newspaper Haaretz in June that Trump might back Israel seizing parts of the West Bank, comments he later sought to walk back.

Rabbi Rick Jacobs, Union for Reform Judaism's president, posted a letter online he received from Friedman this summer in which the lawyer says the longtime U.S. policy consensus on a two-state solution "is, to me, entirely irrelevant."

"The numerous proposals and initiatives for a two-state solution over the years have brought neither peace nor security to the State of Israel," Friedman wrote, blaming the conflict on "one thing only -- radical Islamic jihadism, a cancer that infects Israel and much of the rest of the world."

While Israelis are "overwhelmingly well-intentioned, well-informed, and non-hateful," the Palestinians "teach their children to hate and murder Jews," he said. A Palestinian state in the West Bank "will bring missile attacks on the entire population of Israel."

In an speech to a small crowd of American expatriates in Jerusalem's Old City in November, Friedman called Trump Israel's greatest hope.

"Under Trump, the United States will never pressure Israel into accepting a two-state solution or any other solution that is against the wishes of the Israeli people," he said.

The Palestinians want the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem -- areas Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast war -- for their state. Nearly 600,000 Jewish settlers now live in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Trump appears serious about his intentions.

A U.S. official said the State Department recently assessed the costs and logistics of moving the embassy, upon request from Trump's transition team. The document didn't address possible diplomatic ramifications, said the official, who wasn't authorized to speak publicly and demanded anonymity.

An embassy in Jerusalem would put America's Arab allies in a difficult position.

Although Saudi Arabia and other Sunni monarchies have edged closer to Israel, linked by their dislike for Iran, Jerusalem's status as Islam's third-holiest city and the Palestinian cause's overwhelming support on Arab streets would make it hard for them not to respond. One Saudi prince even has suggested the entire Islamic world would pull its ambassadors from Washington, although that is unlikely.

"Jerusalem is an emotional issue and one the Sunni Arabs can't really ignore," Dennis Ross, a top U.S. peace mediator under Presidents George H.W. Bush, Clinton and Obama, said.

Moving the embassy isn't impossible, he said, if Trump lays the groundwork with Middle East partners. Presumably, that would entail offering the Palestinians something.

Ross seemed less concerned about Friedman specifically.

"Ambassadors to Israel carry out the policy," he said. "They don't make the policy."

Information for this article was contributed by Bradley Klapper of The Associated Press; by Nick Wadhams, Margaret Talev, Michael S. Arnold, Alisa Odenheimer and Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News; and by William Booth and Ruth Eglash of The Washington Post.

