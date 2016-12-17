• Jillian Massey, 4, of Coopersburg, Pa., who spent six months at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia undergoing brain-cancer treatment, received more than 3,000 presents when word spread she wanted to give gifts to friends at the hospital.

• Noel Kaylor, a professor at Alabama's Troy University, said two magic words, "Harry Potter," which sent students rushing to sign up for a new course on the fantasy novels written by J.K. Rowling.

• Joel Berman of Ocean­side, N.Y., expecting a toy airplane, immediately called police when he opened a package that had just been delivered by UPS and found a semi-automatic rifle and copies of an Arizona man's driver's license and concealed-weapons permit.

• Gary Crane, 67, of Aurora, Mo., was arrested on drug-trafficking and other counts when security software installed on a stolen school-issued computer began sending copies of his emails to the Aurora School District and officials called the police.

• Ryan Manchester, a high school senior in Frederick County, Md., hearing bangs and thuds, first thought someone had broken into his house, but ended up shooting and killing an 8-point buck in the living room that had knocked over a Christmas tree as it tried to escape.

• Ralph Clarke, 101, a former British truck driver, was immediately taken to prison to await sentencing after being convicted in Birmingham of 21 counts of indecency and assault on two girls in the 1970s and '80s, with the judge saying it would be "amazing" if he lived long enough to be released.

• Joshua Moon, 31, faces burglary and other charges on accusations of stealing two truckloads of goods from a flea market, including several guns, swords and knives that were found in Moon's home, according to sheriff's deputies in Cullman County, Ala.

• Ciro Ortiz, 11, decided to take advantage of his willingness to listen to other people's problems and set up a table at a Brooklyn, N.Y., subway station where he charges $2 to commuters for five minutes of "emotional advice."

• James Davis, 18, and Antonio Thomas, 21, were arrested after, police in Lakeland, Fla., said, they were chased down by a homeowner wielding a metal pipe after a neighbor spotted the two men taking Christmas gifts from a house.

