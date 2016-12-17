• The students from four different Fairfax County, Va., middle schools had spent 10 weeks learning computer programming code and gathered Thursday for a Jeopardy!-style competition to test their knowledge. Topics ranged from basic coding concepts ("What are variables?") to questions on pop culture ("Who is the small-screen science guy who is a dapper dresser?") Then came the clue in the final round: "This show opens with: 'Math, science, history, unraveling the mystery that all started with the ... '" That drew actress Mayim Bialik to the stage to read the answer: The Big Bang Theory, a sitcom about a gang of geeky and nerdy friends that, in its 10th season, remains one of the highest-rated sitcoms on television. Bialik plays Amy Farrah Fowler, a neurobiologist in love with Sheldon Cooper, an idiosyncratic theoretical physicist, portrayed by Jim Parsons. Bialik told the students another bit of trivia: Like her TV character, she also has a Ph.D., earning the doctorate from the University of California in Los Angeles in 2007. "I don't only play a scientist on TV. I am one in real life," Bialik said. She later said her surprise entrance was driven in part by her own foray into computer programming as a college student when she had to write code to better analyze data from MRI brain scans. Bialik said she uses her fame to encourage others to pursue science, technology, engineering and math. She said she can also use her deep credentials as a published scientist to ensure that students learn "that coding ultimately can be cool."

• When she recorded "I Want a Hippopotamus For Christmas" in 1953, Gayla Peevey says, she had no idea schoolchildren would be singing it 63 years later. Or that people in her hometown of Oklahoma City would really raise the money to buy the 10-year-old singer a 700-pound baby hippopotamus. On Christmas Eve, she gave that hippo, named Matilda, to a zoo where it lived to be nearly 50. Her song, though, might live forever. It can be found today in ringtones, iTunes downloads and the voices of schoolchildren who sing it every holiday season. "That one just really took off, and it's still going strong, stronger than ever. Sixty-three years later! Hard to believe," Peevey, an ebullient woman of 73, said during a phone interview from her San Diego-area home. Now retired, Peevey said she loves to hear from schoolteachers around the world who tell her that their students perform the song that she debuted on television's The Ed Sullivan Show. After she and her parents moved to California, her singing career faded. She did resurface briefly in 1959 with "My Little Marine," which peaked at No. 84 on Billboard's Hot 100. "A hit but not a big hit," she says now. "Certainly not a hit as big as the hippopotamus song."

