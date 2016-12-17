Obama defends hack handling

WASHINGTON -- President Barack Obama said Friday that his administration did not ascribe motives to Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 campaign ahead of Election Day because he did not want to be seen as influencing the outcome in favor of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

"We did not -- and the reason we did not was because in this hyper-partisan atmosphere, at a time when my primary concern was making sure that the integrity of the election process was not in any way damaged, at a time when anything that was said by me or anybody in the White House would immediately be seen through a partisan lens," Obama said at a year-end news conference. "I wanted to make sure that everybody understood we were playing this thing straight, that we weren't trying to advantage one side or another."

Obama defended his administration's handling of the investigation into the hacking of private emails from top Democratic Party officials, amid reports that U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that Russian operatives used the stolen materials to try to help Republican Donald Trump win the election.

The FBI is supporting the CIA's conclusion that Russia interfered in the presidential election with the goal of supporting Trump.

In a message sent to employees, CIA Director John Brennan said he had spoken with FBI Director James Comey and James Clapper, the director of national intelligence.

Brennan said in the message that "there is strong consensus among us on the scope, nature, and intent of Russian interference in our presidential election."

A U.S. official who had seen the unclassified message from Brennan confirmed it Friday.

Obama has promised that the U.S. will retaliate against Russia for its suspected meddling in the United States' election process. The Kremlin has vehemently denied the allegations.

Obama emphasized that his administration publicly accused Russian actors of being behind the email theft in early fall and noted that reporters speculated that the disclosure of the private messages was made to embarrass Clinton and other Democrats during a hard-fought campaign.

The president suggested that members of the public were free to interpret the motives behind the leaks for themselves.

"What we were trying to do was let people know that this had taken place so that if you started seeing some effect on the election, if you were trying to measure why this was happening and how you should consume the information that was being leaked, that you might want to take this into account," Obama said. "And that was exactly how we should have handled it."

Obama noted that Trump has been complimentary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and he expressed frustration at Republican leaders who have refrained from criticizing Russia since Trump's victory. The president cited a poll of 1,216 voters by The Economist magazine and YouGov that found -- with a 3 percent margin of error -- 37 percent of Republican voters approved of Putin.

"The former head of the [Soviet spy agency] KGB," Obama said. "Ronald Reagan would roll over in his grave at how that happened."

Clinton talks on hacking

As the White House grew more bullish about suggesting Putin was personally involved in the hacking, Obama said he'd spoken directly to Putin about his concerns about Russian meddling. He said that whenever a foreign government tries to interfere in U.S. elections, the nation must take action "and we will at a time and place of our own choosing."

"We have been working hard to make sure that what we do is proportional, that what we do is meaningful," Obama said in an NPR News interview that aired Friday.

Obama's remarks were the clearest indication that whatever response the U.S. is planning, it hasn't happened yet. The White House has insisted for months that when the U.S. does retaliate, it might not be made public, a position that has created uncertainty about the strength and timing of any response.

White House officials said it was "fact" that Russian hacking helped Trump's campaign against Clinton. White House spokesman Josh Earnest on Thursday also assailed Trump himself over his refusal to acknowledge the hacking and his attacks on the U.S. intelligence community.

Clinton, meanwhile, told donors that the hacks were partially to blame for her loss to Trump.

At a fundraising event in New York on Thursday night, Clinton said the Russians had sought to "undermine our democracy" through the cyberattacks, which she believed were a result of Putin's "personal beef" against her.

"Putin publicly blamed me for the outpouring of outrage by his own people, and that is the direct line between what he said back then and what he did in this election," she said, according to a recording of the event obtained by The New York Times.

In Moscow, Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the accusations baseless and inappropriate.

"They should either stop talking about that, or produce some proof at last," Peskov told reporters Friday. "Otherwise it all begins to look unseemly."

Activities from the top

There has been no specific, persuasive evidence shared publicly about the extent of Putin's role or knowledge of the hackings.

But the White House pointed to a U.S. intelligence assessment released publicly in October that asserted "only Russia's senior-most officials could have authorized these activities." And Obama's deputy national security adviser, Ben Rhodes, connected the dots further, saying Thursday that Putin was responsible for the Russian government's actions.

"I don't think things happen in the Russian government of this consequence without Vladimir Putin knowing about it," he told MSNBC.

Trump has been under increasing pressure from both parties to acknowledge Russia's actions, despite his insistence that he doesn't believe Moscow was meddling. Trump has rejected the CIA's assessment that Russia's aim was to help him win and argued on Twitter that "these are the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction."

The head of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Republican Sen. Richard Burr, defended the U.S. intelligence community in a statement Friday pushing back on the notion that the CIA was trying to undermine Trump for political reasons. Burr said intelligence officials "come from all walks of life and hold views across the political spectrum."

"We would all do well to remember the sacrifices they make on our behalf and keep in mind that what we do with the intelligence they provide is up to us," Burr said.

Yet Trump appeared undeterred, asking in a Twitter post "are we talking about the same cyberattack" in which embarrassing information about the Democratic National Committee was also revealed. His tweet invoked emails stolen from Clinton's campaign chairman and later released publicly in hacking that has been linked to Russia.

In the NPR interview, Obama sought to contrast the current incident with "a traditional understanding that everybody's trying to gather intelligence on everybody else."

"One of the things we're going to have to do over the next decade," he said, is find an international understanding on rules involving what has become "a new game." Obama said U.S. officials should not let "the interfamily argument between Americans" obscure the need for people to "stand together" on this issue.

"My view is that this is not a partisan issue," the president said, exhorting people to "take it out of election season and move it into governing season."

The accusation suggests that Putin directly undermined U.S. democracy. U.S. officials have not contended, however, that Trump would have been defeated by Clinton on Nov. 8 if not for Russia's assistance. Nor has there been any indication of tampering with the vote-counting.

The Electoral College

The accusations of Russian meddling in the presidential campaign have pushed some members of the Electoral College to request more information about any interference before casting their votes Monday.

Tradition holds that electors meet in their respective states and formally cast their votes without attracting much attention, but this year is "so beyond the normal bounds," said Clay Pell, one of Rhode Island's four Democratic electors.

"We as electors have a narrow role, but nonetheless it's a role in protecting the integrity of the election," Pell said in an interview this week, noting his past work in the Obama administration as a strategic planning director for the White House National Security Council.

Pell said he began talking with electors around the country several weeks ago to gauge their thoughts about the process. Some Democrats had proposed thwarting Trump by joining Republicans in choosing a more moderate Republican alternative, such as Ohio Gov. John Kasich, but Pell called those efforts "hypothetical."

"There are really so many Trump electors. It really depends on some of the Trump electors wishing to do something different and I haven't heard or seen that," he said. "The voters of Rhode Island voted for Hillary, so that is the way I would expect to vote, and do plan to vote," he said. "If there were a real change, I'm sure people would look at that. That hasn't been the case."

An Associated Press survey of the electors found little appetite for such an insurgency. Only one of the Republicans interviewed by the AP said he would vote against the president-elect. Trump won 306 electoral votes last month, well above the 270 he needs to make him president.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Lederman, Bradley Klapper, Matt O'Brien and Cathy Bussewitz of The Associated Press; by Juliet Eilperin and David Nakamura of The Washington Post; and by Justin Sink of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 12/17/2016