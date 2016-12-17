Police: Child, 3, dies after being found shot at Little Rock department store

A 3-year-old child has died after being found shot at a Little Rock department store, authorities said.

Police were called shortly after 6:20 p.m. to the JCPenney in the Shackleford Crossings shopping center in west Little Rock to investigate a reported shooting, dispatch records show.

The Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter that a 3-year-old shooting victim was located there, though the child is believed to have been shot at an undisclosed location in southwest Little Rock. Authorities initially said the shooting occurred at the store.

Police initially said the child suffered "serious" injuries. The agency reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. that the child had died. The death marks Little Rock's 40th homicide of the year.

No further details were immediately known.

Check back for updates on this developing story.