Repeat felon’s bail $1M in shooting of officer; 2 others arrested in case

SEATTLE — A repeat felon arrested in the shooting of a 61-year-old police officer in a community north of Seattle was ordered held on $1 million bail Friday as the officer remained in critical condition after surgery for a head wound, authorities said.

Ernesto Lee Rivas, 44, was taken into custody after an hourlong standoff at a home in Mount Vernon, during which he repeatedly fired at officers, the Washington State Patrol said. Hostage negotiators spent several hours communicating with him.

Two other people were also arrested, but authorities did not immediately release details about their involvement in the case.

The wounded officer was shot when he responded to the home for a report of another shooting Thursday evening, in which the victim was grazed by a bullet. The identity of the officer, who has about 30 years of service, wasn’t released.

The wounded officer was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to hospital spokesman Susan Gregg.

Earlier reports said the officer was in serious condition, but the hospital said Friday his condition was critical.

The neighborhood where Thursday’s shooting happened in Mount Vernon, about 60 miles north of Seattle, was closed by police while officers and a special weapons and tactics team were attempting to negotiate.

Rivas made an initial court appearance Friday. On advice from his attorney, he answered no questions — not even to confirm his identity, the Skagit Valley Herald reported.