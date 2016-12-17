Report: Pakistan’s militancy curbs fail

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s government failed to curb Islamic militancy and extremism in the country, a scathing court report said Friday.

The report released by a Supreme Court commission investigated a Taliban attack in August that killed more than 70 people.

It also came as Pakistanis were holding memorial ceremonies to mark the second anniversary of the 2014 Taliban school attack in Peshawar, which killed 154 people, most of them children.

At the school, Pakistani army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa said he kept photos of the child victims on his desk to remind him of his task.

A nurse at the scene said mothers still sought her to ask what their children’s last words had been.

The 86-page report, based on recorded statements from 45 officials, said the Interior Ministry and the national counterterrorism department had “categorically failed” to counter militancy and extremism. Its impact wasn’t immediately clear.