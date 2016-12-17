Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, December 17, 2016, 1:32 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Sheriff: Teen arrested after shooting death of Arkansas man

By Austin Cannon

This article was published today at 12:09 p.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Authorities arrested a 16-year-old boy in the shooting death of a southwest Arkansas man Friday morning, the Hempstead County sheriff said.

According to the Texarkana Gazette, Sheriff James Singleton said deputies arrested the teenager without incident around 10 a.m. after they were told he was riding an ATV near the shooting scene, which was the victim’s house on County Road 2.

Deputies found the 23-year-old’s body inside the house, and the Hempstead County coroner pronounced him deceased, the newspaper reported.

The sheriff’s office and state police are investigating the homicide. Authorities have yet to release the victim’s name.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Sheriff: Teen arrested after shooting death of Arkansas man

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online