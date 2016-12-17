Sheriff: Teen arrested after shooting death of Arkansas man

Authorities arrested a 16-year-old boy in the shooting death of a southwest Arkansas man Friday morning, the Hempstead County sheriff said.

According to the Texarkana Gazette, Sheriff James Singleton said deputies arrested the teenager without incident around 10 a.m. after they were told he was riding an ATV near the shooting scene, which was the victim’s house on County Road 2.

Deputies found the 23-year-old’s body inside the house, and the Hempstead County coroner pronounced him deceased, the newspaper reported.

The sheriff’s office and state police are investigating the homicide. Authorities have yet to release the victim’s name.