Tornado warning issued for parts of Arkansas, Jefferson, Lonoke counties
This article was published today at 7:18 p.m.
7:16 p.m. update
A new tornado warning has been issued for west-central Arkansas County, south-central Lonoke County and northwestern Jefferson County.
The warning runs through 8 p.m. and includes Pine Bluff, White Hall and Sherill.
The National Weather Service said a severe storm capable of producing a tornado was just north of White Hall at 7:15 p.m. and moving northeast at 45 mph.
EARLIER
A tornado warning is in effect through 7:15 p.m. for parts of Jefferson and Grant counties, the National Weather Service said.
The warning was continued as a spotter reported a tornado on the ground 5 miles north of Grapevine shortly before 7 p.m. The storm was reportedly moving northeast at 50 mph.
The warned area includes White Hall and Pine Bluff, as well as parts of Interstate 530.
