Trump slams U.S. interventions, vows to crush ISIS

NEW YORK -- President-elect Donald Trump on Friday continued a tour of the states that won him the White House, departing New York for a rally in Orlando, Fla.

"For too long, we've [been] moving from one reckless intervention to another, to countries you've never heard of before," Trump said at the rally in Orlando, referring to U.S. foreign policy. "It's crazy and it's going to stop."

Trump again vowed to defeat the Islamic State extremist group, offering no details but promising a foreign policy strategy that "means crushing ISIS rapidly." ISIS is an acronym used to refer to the Islamic State.

He also vowed to keep "radical Islamic terrorists" out of the country by banning immigration from regions afflicted by terror -- and pledged that massacres like June's shooting at a nearby Orlando nightclub, which left 49 people dead, would never happen again. That shooter was a U.S. citizen born in New York and would likely have been unaffected by Trump's proposals.

[TRUMP: Timeline of president-elect’s career + list of appointments so far]

Trump on Friday also selected Rep. Mick Mulvaney, a budget hawk and conservative Republican in South Carolina, to be his budget director, according to a transition official not authorized to speak publicly about the decision before it was announced.

The stop in Florida, which drew thousands of people to fairgrounds outside Orlando, was meant to salute Trump's Election Day victory in a must-win state for his upstart presidential bid. The Republican businessman, who owns multiple properties in Florida, calls it his "second home" and relentlessly campaigned across it, successfully turning out white voters from noncoastal areas to best opponent Hillary Clinton's strength among minority-group voters in the state's large cities.

Today, Trump will make the final stop on his "thank you" tour at a football stadium in Mobile, Ala., revisiting the site of the largest rally of his campaign.

Tonight, he will return to Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach estate. Aides said the president-elect would likely spend all of Christmas week there, taking meetings and also relaxing with his family, and might stay at the coastal resort until New Year's.

In Orlando, he spoke as he did throughout the campaign, settling scores, belittling opponents and even conducting a poll from the stage as to whether the crowd liked the phrase "Made in America" or "Made in the USA" better. ("Made in the USA" won convincingly.)

The crowd -- which was double in size of the one in the same venue in late October -- also sounded a common refrain from the campaign, chanting "Lock her up" in reference to Clinton. They also turned their scorn on reporters present, chanting "Move them back" when Trump noted that the reporters at the rally had better seats than most of the attendees.

Trump's pick to head the Office of Management and Budget helped found the House Freedom Caucus, the group of conservative lawmakers who frequently battled former House Speaker John Boehner. An early backer of Trump during the campaign, Mulvaney took a hard line on federal spending under the Obama administration and fought against raising the nation's debt limit. He's frequently expressed a willingness to shut down the federal government instead.

In Orlando, Trump pushed back against criticism that his Cabinet was too stocked with generals and billionaires, suggesting that he only cared about effectiveness.

"I don't need an MBA at the border and I don't need a general negotiating our trade deals," he said.

Though he will now set up camp at Mar-a-Lago, he has conducted most of his Cabinet and White House interviews from his office in Trump Tower high above Manhattan. Those interviews, as well as meetings with his advisers, continued Friday morning and included a sit-down with Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, the only current member of President Barack Obama's Cabinet to make the trip to the tower so far.

Also Friday, Trump's incoming chief of staff -- Reince Priebus -- had lunch at the White House with President Barack Obama's current chief of staff, Denis McDonough. Other former chiefs of staff were also invited.

Meanwhile, three protesters who sued Trump claiming they were assaulted last March at one of his campaign rallies were asking the president-elect to sit for a deposition before he takes office next month.

Trump's attorney has said he intends to "oppose any efforts" to depose the president-elect.

Separately, aides reported to The New York Times that Trump is considering spending his last nights as a private citizen ensconced in his new Washington hotel, rather than at Blair House as many of his predecessors have.

The plans, which those briefed on the planning cautioned are not final, would represent a break from protocol for an incoming president.

Not since Jimmy Carter took up residence in Blair House in December 1976 has a president-elect stayed anywhere but the sprawling compound, known as "the president's guesthouse," in the final days before taking the oath of office.

Aides say he's looking at staying at his Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C., just blocks from the White House. There, Trump would be joined by members of his family, a small group of aides and his most generous financial supporters, those familiar with the discussions said. They requested anonymity because the plans are not yet complete.

Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan Lemire and Andrew Taylor of The Associated Press; by Nicholas Fandos of The New York Times; and by Michael Auslen of The Miami Herald.

