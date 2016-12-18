Home / Latest News /
9 dead in Jordan shooting attacks
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:40 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
KARAK, Jordan — Officials say the casualty toll in a series of shooting attacks in Jordan has risen to nine dead, including a Canadian tourist, and 27 wounded.
One of Sunday's attacks took place at a Crusader castle popular with tourists.
The shootings were the latest in a series of attacks that have challenged the pro-Western kingdom's claim to be an oasis of calm in a region threatened by Islamic extremists.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: 9 dead in Jordan shooting attacks
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
titleist10 says... December 18, 2016 at 1:55 p.m.
So
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.