Sunday, December 18, 2016, 4:32 p.m.

9 dead in Jordan shooting attacks

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:40 p.m.

KARAK, Jordan — Officials say the casualty toll in a series of shooting attacks in Jordan has risen to nine dead, including a Canadian tourist, and 27 wounded.

One of Sunday's attacks took place at a Crusader castle popular with tourists.

The shootings were the latest in a series of attacks that have challenged the pro-Western kingdom's claim to be an oasis of calm in a region threatened by Islamic extremists.

titleist10 says... December 18, 2016 at 1:55 p.m.

