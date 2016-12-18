Advocates needed for Faulkner County foster kids

Debra Lance of Clinton said if every child in foster care had an advocate, “that would be a perfect, perfect planet.”

She’ll settle for 14 additional volunteers.

That number is her goal in Faulkner County for new court-appointed special advocates. Advocate training will begin Feb. 17 at the Faulkner County Courthouse in Conway, where CASA has an office.

Lance is an advocate supervisor for Faulkner, Van Buren and Searcy counties, which make up the 20th Judicial District. Advocates work with abused and neglected children in foster care when they’re in court.

Of the three counties, Faulkner County has the greatest needs, she said.

In Faulkner County, 160 children are in foster care, and 101 receive services from Court Appointed Special Advocates of the 20th Judicial District, according to information from the organization. That leaves 59 children without an advocate — “without a voice” in court, Lance said.

Children who don’t have an advocate in court have an attorney, but that person has dozens of cases, she said.

“Our advocates are only responsible for one or two cases, so they get to know these children,” Lance said. “They don’t have a dog in the hunt because they’re not being paid; they’re volunteers.”

Faulkner County has 64 advocates now, Lance said.

She said a judge relies on recommendations and court reports from the advocates to help make decisions for the child.

“There’s some statistic that a child in foster care is normally in care for 12 months. With a CASA advocate, it takes it down to nine months in care,” Lance said.

Gary McGhee of Maumelle has been a court-appointed special advocate for Faulkner County for the past 11 years.

“I’ve always had a heart for children, and I’m a religious person, so I feel like it’s my responsibility to follow where the Lord leads me. And he led me there, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” McGhee said.

“We’re sort of the investigators in that we’re allowed to visit with everyone concerned and try to discern in our own mind what’s in the best interest of the child and make sure they’re getting treated appropriately,” he said. That might mean reunification with the family or termination of parental rights.

McGhee said an advocate might report that a mother was supposed to take a drug test and didn’t, or that she didn’t have transportation to do so.

“We have no interest other than the child,” he said. “The child comes into this situation on no fault of their own, and they’re the ones who pay the price; they’re the ones taken from their parents. … They’re the ones that get punished all the time, and it’s so unfair.”

McGhee said he has two cases right now, one involving a sibling group of six, and one is a single child.

He said it takes a lot of time, “but it’s well worth it.”

Lance doesn’t sugarcoat the commitment it takes.

Advocates take “roughly 30 hours” of training, which will be done at the Faulkner County Courthouse. It includes 10 chapters of a book, and two chapters can be done at home, she said.

“They have to have three hours of court observation. They have to go in and sit there and listen to cases,” she said. Advocates are required to take 12 additional in-service hours each year, which is free.

“We also could use funding. It costs roughly $1,300 per child that we advocate for — that’s because of the training materials and all the time we spend,” she said.

Lance said it is preferred that new advocates take only one case. When that case is resolved, the person can take on another child. On average, each case takes about 15 hours a month of volunteer time.

“If the case is brand new and you initially take it, it’s a little bit more involved up at the front because you’re going to do some investigating,” she said. Advocates have access to the child’s medical and school records.

“I forecast we’ll do 14 — people are looking at me like I’m nuts,” she said.

And one of her “pet peeves,” she said, is someone who volunteers and quits.

“These kids have had everyone leave them; it feels to them that everyone has let them down. You get an advocate that takes their case, and then they decide, you know, ‘I just don’t have the time,’ and there’s another person that lets that kid down,” Lance said.

“When we go through training, … we try to get them to understand you really don’t want to take a case or do this if you’re not invested,” she said.

“We have success stories,” Lance said. “There was a family — the advocate helped with the termination [of parental rights] because the parents were not able to successfully do what they needed to do to get their kids back, and [the advocate] was instrumental in finding they were not able to take their kids back, and she was instrumental in finding a couple who adopted the two little girls.”

Advocates come from diverse backgrounds, Lance said.

“We go from housewives to master’s degrees — you name it. We have Ph.D. people, college students,” she said. “The ideal … would be a retired individual or someone who is a homemaker … because they have more time to spend. And we need males, most definitely. We do have teen boys; they’d rather talk to a male.”

“We desperately need men in CASA,” McGhee said. “We need men involved in CASA because we have lots of boys that are in foster care who have been told that they’re whiners, that they need to pull themselves up and get beat every day. They need men in their lives that are men, that will care for them, respect them and let them learn what it means to be men.”

“Most of the time, it is an emotional commitment more than anything,” said Leia Smith of Conway, an intern for the Children’s Advocacy Alliance. “Most of our advocates have full-time jobs. They have families, but they’re amazing people and find the time to dedicate to the kids.”

The alliance is the umbrella organization for CASA and the Children’s Advocacy Center in Conway, which offers a place for interviews, therapy and medical exams for children who are suspected to be abused or neglected.

Smith, a junior at the University of Central Arkansas, said that although she wasn’t in foster care, she was in the Pulaski County Court System when she was growing up because of abuse by a family member.

“I never had a place like the Children’s Advocacy Center, either. I never had a place where I could talk. I never actually told anyone about it,” she said.

Smith said she told her mother when she was 15 about the abuse and received an order of protection against the family member. Smith said she is thankful for a good judge who believed her.

Even though she wasn’t in the foster-care system, Smith said, she is surprised that she wasn’t. An advocate would have been a godsend for her, she said.

“It would have been a party that wasn’t biased that the court could have listened to, and I probably wouldn’t have had the emotional trauma. … If I had [an advocate], I would have ended up a lot better a lot quicker. It would have meant I had someone who wasn’t going to be hurt by whatever happened, … and it would have been an instance where I wouldn’t have gone through that process for as long as what my family did,” she said.

Smith said her immediate goal is to get the word out about the need for advocates.

She said she started a social-media campaign called “‘New Year, New Futures’ to get people to think about making a resolution that will give a kid a new life, a new chance” by becoming an advocate.

For more information on becoming an advocate, email Smith at leiasmith454@gmail.com, or call her at (501) 286-3290.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.