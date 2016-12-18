After halt in Aleppo, deal lets Syrians exit 2 towns

BEIRUT -- Rebel and government forces agreed Saturday to allow "humanitarian cases" to leave two besieged government-held Shiite villages in northwestern Syria, a step that would allow the resumption of civilian and rebel evacuations from eastern Aleppo that were suspended a day earlier, Hezbollah's media arm and a monitoring group said.

The opposition's Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the evacuation of about 4,000 people, including wounded, from the villages of Foua and Kfarya was expected to start Saturday. It later reported that 29 buses were heading toward the two villages to start the evacuation, adding that insurgents in the area rejected allowing 4,000 people to leave and said they would allow only 400 people to be evacuated.

The Syrian army said another 25 buses left later Saturday for the two villages.

It was not immediately clear whether the alleged evacuation limits set by the insurgents in the two villages would undermine evacuation efforts in Aleppo.

Hezbollah fighters have joined the Syrian war fighting along with President Bashar Assad's forces. Opposition activists blamed the Lebanese group for blocking the main road south of Aleppo and blocking evacuations from rebel-held eastern neighborhoods of the city.

The Aleppo evacuation was suspended Friday after a report of shooting at a crossing point into the enclave by both sides of the conflict. Thousands were evacuated before the process was suspended.

An amateur video posted online Friday by opposition activists showed scores of men, women and children running away from a crossing point for fear of being shot. The video appeared genuine and corresponded to other reporting of the events by The Associated Press.

The Syrian government has said the village evacuations and the one in eastern Aleppo must be done simultaneously, but the rebels say there's no connection.

Hezbollah's Military Media said the new deal also includes the rebel-held towns of Madaya and Zabadani near the border with Lebanon where tens of thousands of people are trapped under siege by government forces and the Lebanese group.

A Syrian state TV correspondent, speaking from Aleppo, said Saturday that the main condition for the Aleppo evacuation to resume is for residents of Foua and Kfarya to be allowed to leave.

In Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday called his counterparts in Turkey and Iran to discuss the Syria crisis. The ministry's read-out said all three discussed the Aleppo evacuation and humanitarian efforts and stressed "the importance of continuing to coordinate efforts of the international community to provide humanitarian aid to those in need." They agreed to meet soon.

Separately, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke by telephone Saturday with his Iranian and Syrian counterparts, as well as the chief of the Turkish intelligence service, to discuss the crisis in Aleppo, including "concrete steps to create conditions for a lasting cease-fire in Syria."

The International Committee of the Red Cross said thousands of people including women, children, the sick and injured, remained trapped in eastern Aleppo, waiting in freezing conditions for the evacuation to resume. The committee said it is aware that a new agreement could be reached soon and has called on all parties on the ground to "do their utmost to end this limbo."

The cease-fire and evacuation from eastern Aleppo last week marked the end of the rebels' most important stronghold in the country's civil war, now in its sixth year. The suspension demonstrated the fragility of the cease-fire deal, in which civilians and fighters in the few remaining blocks of the rebel enclave were to be taken to opposition-held territory nearby.

In announcing the suspension, Syrian state TV said Friday that rebels were trying to smuggle out captives who had been seized in the enclave after battling with troops supporting Assad.

Reports differed on how many people remained in the Aleppo enclave, ranging from 15,000 to 40,000 civilians, along with an estimated 6,000 fighters.

With the agreement of all parties, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and the Red Cross committee have evacuated about 10,000 people, many of whom are in critical condition, the Red Cross committee said in a statement. As tensions escalated Friday, the evacuation was put on hold, leaving thousands of people in eastern Aleppo, it added.

There also were conflicting reports on the number of evacuees who left Thursday and early Friday from eastern Aleppo. Syrian state TV put it at more than 9,000 while Russia, a key Assad ally, said more than 9,500 people, including more than 4,500 rebels, were shuttled away.

Information for this article was contributed by Nataliya Vasilyeva of The Associated Press.

