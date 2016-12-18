Arkansas' JUCO haul impressive

Arkansas' signing of the top junior college tight end and wide receiver along with another highly ranked receiver Wednesday and Thursday -- the first two days midyear transfers could sign -- received glowing reports from national recruiting analysts.

The Hogs inked Jeremy Patton, ESPN's No. 1 junior-college tight end, and Jonathan Nance, ESPN's No. 6 receiver, on Wednesday.

Patton, 6-6, 250, 4.59 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Arizona Western College chose the Razorbacks over nearly 30 other offers from schools such as Alabama, Southern Cal, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Arizona and Arizona State.

ESPN senior writer Jeremy Crabtree said Patton will make a big impact in Fayetteville.

"Jeremy Patton certainly looks the part of an Arkansas tight end, and he should come in and be a nice complement in a two-man rotation or the heavy-run scheme the Razorbacks use," Crabtree said. "Our scouts think some additional weight will help him hold up physically, but he'll be able to get that by being on campus for spring practices."

Nance, 6-1, 181, 4.44, of Gulf Coast Communty College in Mississippi signed Wednesday morning. He chose the Razorbacks over offers from Colorado State and Troy. ESPN rates him the No. 6 junior-college wide receiver.

"Nance is a savvy, steady target that can run well," Crabtree said. "Maybe an ideal fit in the slot, but I'm confident he'll get plenty of opportunities to be an immediate impact player for the Hogs."

Receiver Brandon Martin, ESPN's No. 1 receiver and No. 2 overall junior-college prospect, committed to the Hogs on Wednesday and signed at his home in Monroe, La., on Thursday.

Martin, 6-4, 225, 4.37, of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from LSU, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Auburn, Louisville and others.

"Brandon Martin not only is a big recruiting victory for the Razorbacks, our scouts think he's a physically dominant player who should become an immediate contributor and possible impact guy upon arrival," Crabtree said.

