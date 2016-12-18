Chamber, Junior Auxiliary partner for New Year’s Eve celebration

As members of the Junior Auxiliary of Arkadelphia work on projects to benefit the community, especially the children of Clark County, members often repeat this mantra — “teamwork makes the dream work.”

That’s what the service organization is doing by partnering with the Arkadelphia Alliance and Chamber of Commerce to present A Toast to the Town, a New Year’s Eve celebration. The event is planned for 8 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31 at The Barn at Richwoods, 1974 Hasley Road in Arkadelphia. The dress code is “holiday chic.”

Proceeds from the upcoming event will be donated to the Junior Auxiliary of Arkadelphia for its many projects.

“Since 1973, the Junior Auxiliary of Arkadelphia has provided services that are beneficial to the general public with an emphasis on local children,” said Jennifer Pittman, Junior Auxiliary president.

The partnership is a first for both organizations.

“With all of the exciting changes coming to Clark County, such as Georgia-Pacific’s expansion, the Shandong Sun Paper Industry of China’s announcement to build a pulp-mill plant here and the exciting additions of retail development, it seemed befitting to host a celebration event,” said Shelley Loe, executive vice president of the Arkadelphia Alliance and Chamber of Commerce. “This is a special opportunity to celebrate all of our hard work and benefit the most important residents of Clark County — our kids.”

Loe said because of Junior Auxiliary of Arkadelphia’s work for children in the community, “it was an easy decision to host an event that would benefit their efforts.”

“Junior Auxiliary of Arkadelphia was looking for an opportunity to increase its awareness with the business community, and the chamber board wanted a New Year’s Eve event,” she said.

Alannah McNeese, a past president of the Junior Auxiliary of Arkadelphia, said the organization was looking for new ways to reach the community.

“In years past we have had several events, but this year we were looking for opportunities to expand, … looking for more patrons within Clark County to help us,” McNeese said. “This is new for us to partner with the chamber of commerce, and we are so excited about it.”

McNeese said the biggest project for the Junior Auxiliary of Arkadelphia is the Clark County Angel Tree program.

“We provide Christmas presents for more than 500 children in Clark County,” she said. “One of our newer events is Kaleidoscope for Kids, which is held every summer at the Lower Dam Pavilion on DeGray Lake. It’s a weeklong summer camp that is fun but educational.

“One of our least publicized programs is the Crown Family,” McNeese said. “We work with the Department of Human Services and counselors at schools to find a family in need and try to support them in a variety of ways.”

Other Junior Auxiliary of Arkadelphia programs include Breakfast With Santa, an annual charity ball, Backpacks for Kids, Backpacks for Drug Endangered Children and Tables for Tips.

McNeese said all proceeds from A Toast to the Town will benefit the Junior Auxiliary of Arkadelphia.

“We want to expand our current projects, especially Angel Tree and Camp Kaleidoscope,” she said.

During the upcoming event, Ivan Smith Furniture of Arkadelphia, the presenting sponsor, will showcase its furnishings and design expertise that are available to the company’s customers.

Local disc jockey Kevin Berry of Arkadelphia will provide the music for the New Year’s Eve celebration.

Tickets are $60 per person and include heavy hors d’oeuvres, unlimited drinks, party favors and champagne for a toast at midnight. A ball drop will cap the evening.

Tickets may be purchased at the Arkadelphia Alliance and Area Chamber of Commerce or Ivan Smith Furniture of Arkadelphia.

A raffle will be held during the event for items such as a 12-foot boat from Alumacraft Boat Co., Mary and Martha’s Gift of the Month, St. Louis Cardinals baseball tickets provided by Jostens, a jewelry surprise from Diamond Designs and Southwest Airline tickets.

Raffle tickets are $5 each or $20 for five. Raffle tickets are sold separately and may be purchased at the chamber or from any member of the Junior Auxiliary. Winners do not need to be present during the drawings.

Nathan Price, president of the Arkadelphia Area Chamber of Commerce, said, “We are really excited about this first-time event to celebrate our successes as a community in 2016. We plan to welcome an even better and more prosperous 2017.”

For more information on A Toast to the Town, call Loe at (870) 246-5542 or McNeese at (870) 403-3406.