Chamber sets up a new holiday tradition in Dardanelle

DARDANELLE — A major part of the holidays is establishing traditions, whether with family, friends or in the community. The Dardanelle Area Chamber of Commerce is working on creating a new tradition in the Yell County seat. Because of the chamber’s efforts with area businesses, 30 decorated Christmas trees are now lined up in front of the courthouse.

The idea was sparked during a Christmas parade committee meeting, said Tanya Hendrix, executive director of the chamber.

“It was brought to our attention that in the past, another organization had previously held a Christmas-tree drive to get the large tree donated for the city of Dardanelle,” she said.

The chamber called noted “tree man” Terry Christy for advice, Hendrix said.

“He said he would donate the large tree for the downtown area’s Gazebo Park if we could buy or sell 30 trees,” she said.

The committee then hit the ground running to sell trees to businesses, organizations and

individuals. The perk for them is that they could decorate their trees in time for the lighting ceremony and Christmas parade.

Hendrix said all 30 trees were sold within a few days.

“The community responded with such excitement. A list of buyers has already started for next year,” she said.

The Dardanelle Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is one business that bought a tree and has it decorated and on display at the courthouse.

Beth Underwood, a licensed practical nurse at the center, said four people from different departments participated in decorating the center’s tree.

“We simply did it for our residents as a way to honor them and for any former patients who are no longer with us in their memory.”

When approached about buying a tree, Underwood said, “We did it without hesitation and absolutely will do it again next year.”

The tree has a snowman theme. Underwood also helped decorate two other trees for her church, Delaware Baptist Church.

“The ladies did a redbird theme with a red bow on top, and the children’s tree has homemade ornaments,” she said, noting that the Christmas Story, according to the Gospel of Luke, is written on the ornaments.

Along with the 30 trees, the night of the lighting ceremony and parade included much holiday fanfare.

“We had a lighting ceremony of each of the large donated trees, and Santa was on hand to have pictures taken with children,” Hendrix said. “He gave each child a candy cane, and cookies and hot chocolate were donated by chamber members. The Dardanelle High School Jazz Band and the school choir played during the event.”

Hendrix said the committee is already planning to make the Christmas-tree display bigger and better next year.

“Plans are to line the whole front lawn of the courthouse with more trees,” she said.