China to give back U.S. drone it seized

BEIJING -- The Pentagon said Saturday that Beijing had agreed to return a U.S. underwater drone seized by China in international waters, an indication that the two countries were moving to resolve a dispute that sharpened tensions in the run-up to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

"Through direct engagement with Chinese authorities, we have secured an understanding that the Chinese will return the UUV to the United States," said Peter Cook, the Pentagon spokesman, using initials to refer to the Navy's unmanned underwater vehicle.

Trump, for his part, tweeted Saturday evening that the Chinese government should be told "we don't want the drone they stole back" and "let them keep it!"

Cook said the deal with China had been reached after the United States "registered our objection to China's unlawful seizure of a U.S. unmanned underwater vehicle operating in international waters in the South China Sea."

China's Defense Ministry said earlier Saturday that it had seized the drone to ensure the "safe navigation of passing ships."

The two sides still were working out where, when and precisely how the device would be handed back, said two Defense Department officials, who talked about the negotiations with China only on the condition of anonymity. One of the officials said the Pentagon expected the matter to be resolved in the coming days without further acrimony.

The Pentagon statement came hours after China warned that the highly charged episode would not be resolved easily.

In its own statement, the Chinese Defense Ministry said it was in talks with the United States but criticized Washington for what it called an "inappropriate" exaggeration of the dispute. The American reaction, it said, is "not conducive to solving the problem smoothly."

"We hereby express regrets for that," the ministry said. It said the drone, which Chinese and U.S. analysts say most likely was used to gather intelligence about Chinese submarine activity in contested waters, would be returned to the United States in a "proper way."

Trump entered the fray Saturday morning, accusing China of acting improperly.

"China steals United States Navy research drone in international waters -- rips it out of water and takes it to China in unprecedented act," he said on Twitter.

The overseas edition of The People's Daily, the Communist Party's flagship newspaper, said on its social media account Saturday night that the Chinese capture of the drone was legal because rules about drone activities had not been clearly written. "This is the gray area," the newspaper said. "If the U.S. military can send the drone, surely China can seize it."

In its statement, the Defense Ministry scolded the United States over what it called its long-standing practice of conducting "close-in reconnaissance and military surveys" in waters near China.

The Chinese government has often complained to senior U.S. officials, including President Barack Obama, that the United States intrudes by air and ship into waters close to China. The ministry's statement reiterated the complaint, saying "China firmly opposes it and urges the U.S. side to stop such operations."

A Chinese naval vessel seized the drone, which had been launched Thursday from a U.S. ship, the Bowditch, in waters off the Philippines. The U.S. crew was retrieving the device when a small boat dispatched from the Chinese vessel took it as the U.S. sailors looked on.

The action came two weeks after Trump angered Beijing by speaking by phone to the leader of Taiwan, and almost a week after he criticized China for building military bastions in the South China Sea. U.S. officials were trying to determine whether the seizure was a response to Trump or whether it was one more escalatory step in China's long-term plan to try to push the U.S. Navy out of the South China Sea, one of the world's busiest commercial and military waterways.

The Pentagon formally protested the capture of the drone, saying it was stolen U.S. military property. The Pentagon said the drone had been carrying out scientific research. U.S. experts, however, said the drone might have been designed to help follow China's submarine buildup, a critical part of the country's growing naval strength as it seeks unfettered control of the South China Sea and unimpeded access to the Pacific and Indian oceans.

A retired Chinese rear admiral, Yang Yi, speaking earlier at a conference sponsored by a state-run newspaper, The Global Times, said the Americans had invited the Chinese sailors to take the drone by sailing in the waters close to the Scarborough Shoal, fishing grounds that are claimed by China and the Philippines.

Bonnie Glaser, senior adviser for Asia at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the seizure of the drone occurred inside the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines, not China, and appeared to be a violation of international law.

China delineates its South China Sea claims with a roughly drawn sea border known as the "nine-dash line" that runs along the west coast of the Philippines. However, it hasn't explicitly said whether it considers those waters as sovereign territory, and says it doesn't disrupt the passage of other nations' shipping through the area. The U.S. doesn't take a position on sovereignty claims, but insists on freedom of navigation, including the right of its naval vessels to conduct training and other operations in the sea.

Rodrigo Duterte, president of the Philippines, who is nurturing warmer ties with China and has warned that he may break long-standing military relations with the United States, took a conciliatory approach over the Chinese action.

"I will not impose anything on China," he said at a news conference Saturday in Manila. "Why? Because politics in Southeast Asia is changing." This was a reference to his tilt away from the United States, a treaty ally, since taking office in June. He referred to China as "the kindest soul of all."

The Philippines also took a forgiving attitude after the release of satellite images Wednesday by the Center for Strategic and International Studies that appeared to show that China has installed weapons on the seven artificial islands it has built in the Spratly archipelago, not far from the Philippines in the South China Sea.

"There is nothing that we can do about that now, whether or not it is being done for purposes of further militarizing these facilities that they have put up," the foreign secretary, Perfecto Yasay Jr., said, reflecting the weak state of the Philippines military. "We cannot stop China at this point in time and say, 'Do not put that up.'"

By seizing the drone so close to the Philippines, China may have been trying to further weaken the frayed U.S. alliance with Manila, U.S. experts said.

The conciliatory reaction by the Philippines, even as the United States was making stern demands on Beijing, would complicate Washington's efforts to convince China that its actions were unacceptable, a senior U.S. military official said Saturday.

In a July ruling, an international tribunal in The Hague decided against China, saying that the Scarborough Shoal was entitled only to a 12-mile territorial zone, not 200 miles as the Chinese assert. China has refused to recognize the ruling.

Duterte on Saturday said he was ignoring The Hague ruling even though the case had been lodged by the previous Philippines government. "In the play of politics now, I will set aside the arbitral ruling," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Jane Perlez, Matthew Rosenberg, Matthew Rosenberg, Felipe Villamor and Yufan Huang of The New York Times; and by Christopher Bodeen of The Associated Press.

A Section on 12/18/2016