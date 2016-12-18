City finds no taint in water

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- There were three reports of dirty water before the 300,000 residents of Corpus Christi were told not to drink the city's water after a chemical leak at an asphalt plant, Assistant City Manager Mark Van Vleck said Saturday.

Yet the city has not found evidence of water contamination, Van Vleck added.

Mayor Dan McQueen said Saturday that he won't know until today whether a ban on drinking, cooking or bathing with tap water will be lifted for the 113,000 people still under the restriction.

McQueen, who took office Tuesday after defeating an incumbent who came under fire for her handling of previous water crises, said there is no indication yet that the chemical leak at an asphalt plant contaminated the Gulf Coast city's water supply.

Officials were hoping the answer would come today with the release of the first first results of 30 samples taken by the Environmental Protection Agency and being tested in Houston.

McQueen said the city would seek to recoup its losses from the polluter.

The EPA also said in a statement Saturday that there were four "unconfirmed reports" of symptoms possibly related to prohibited water use. McQueen called the reports "rumors."

Van Vleck said earlier that the first "dirty-water report" came Dec. 1 from the Valero-owned administration building at the asphalt plant that's leased to Ergon Asphalt and Emulsions. City workers flushed the pipe. A second report came from the same building Dec. 7, he said, and the main was flushed again.

"We get dirty-water reports all the time," Van Vleck said of the first two, saying old cast-iron pipes usually are the reason.

But Monday, Valero workers told the public works department that "something white and sudsy" was in the water at the administration building. City workers determined that there was a leak in a chemical tank at the asphalt plant and on Tuesday determined there was a backflow problem.

The city told the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality about it Wednesday, Van Vleck said, and hours later, the state banned the use of public drinking water.

Neither the city nor the state had information on the chemical composition of the spilled substance until Thursday afternoon.

Van Vleck cautioned that the investigation is ongoing, "so we don't know what happened."

An environmental quality commission report obtained Friday indicates that a combination of Indulin AA-86 and hydrochloric acid leaked into the water supply. Indulin is an asphalt-emulsifying agent that's corrosive and can burn the eyes, skin and respiratory tract if a person comes into contact with concentrated amounts. The amber liquid is considered a hazardous material by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

"You don't expect to see it in water," said Terry Clawson, a spokesman for the environmental quality commission.

Ergon has said it has been in contact with the commission and was "working cooperatively to provide all information to ensure state officials can remedy the situation as quickly as possible." On Saturday, company spokesman Bill Miller said Ergon is pushing the environmental quality commission for answers on whether there was actually contamination.

"Inaction is bad for people in our position. The longer we sit here, the worse it looks," he said.

More than a half-dozen lawsuits have been filed against oil refiner Valero and the privately held Flowood, Miss.-based Ergon subsidiary, which makes paving and pavement preservation products. The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported that several businesses and a class-action lawsuit representing all of the city's residents allege the companies recklessly exposed business owners and residents to toxic chemicals.

City public-works employees could not find backflow valves either on the chemical tank or the water intake pipes connected to the city water main, Van Vleck said.

