COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Dec. 19

Theater Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to join the Theater Teens from 3:30-6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The movies watched will be based on a group majority vote. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Habitat for Humanity Application Meeting

BENTON — A Habitat for Humanity application meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Dec. 20

Table-Top Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to play a variety of table-top games at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Dec. 21

Christmas Movie Day/Pajama Party

BENTON — All ages are invited to watch Christmas movies in their pajamas from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Teen Writing Club

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to a creative writing class from 3:15-5:15 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees will learn and/or practice writing poetry, prose and character development. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Dec. 22

Block Party

BENTON — Children of all ages are invited to create with building blocks from 2-4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BENTON — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Ongoing

Science Museum Winter Camps

HOT SPRINGS — Winter camps at the Mid-America Science Museum will begin Tuesday and run through the winter break. Classes cost $45 per day for nonmembers and $40 per day for museum members. The camps include science of the seasons, science of the North Star, STEAM camp, engineering, animation and other topics. The camps are suitable for boys and girls ages 8 to 12. Drop-off time is 8 a.m., with pickup time by 5 p.m. To register, contact Audrey Pipher, museum education coordinator, at (501) 767-3461, ext. 115, or audreyp@midamericamuseum.org.

Holiday Lights

HOT SPRINGS — The 2016 Holiday Lights display will be available for viewing from 5-9 nightly through Dec. 31 at Garvan Woodland Gardens. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for children younger than 6. For more information, call (501) 262-9606.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet, paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947 boom@gmail.com.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

GriefShare

BENTON — GriefShare, a grief recovery seminar and support group, meets at 7 p.m. each Monday at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. Market St. For more information, call (501) 778-3601.

