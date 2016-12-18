Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, December 18, 2016, 4:34 a.m.

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 3:55 a.m.

State Rep. Jeffrey Wardlaw is a Republican from Hermitage. An article in Saturday’s editions gave an incorrect place of residence and party affiliation for the legislator.

Print Headline: Getting it straight

