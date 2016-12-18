Migrants seek Mexico asylum

TENOSIQUE, Mexico -- Carlos Mejia sleeps on a bare mattress in an otherwise unfurnished room with his girlfriend and spreads a sheet on the cool tile for their two young children, a small respite from the sweltering heat. Their neighbors on both sides are Hondurans like them.

He earns $8 a day working 12 hours slicing plastic bottles to put into a compactor, enough to pay the electricity and water and buy some food. But the U.N. refugee agency picks up the rent and that of a growing number of immigrant families in this Mexican city of 32,000 people near the Guatemalan border.

Mejia is among more than 8,000 immigrants expected to seek asylum this year from Mexico, the majority fleeing gang violence in Honduras and El Salvador and, to a lesser extent, Guatemala. The exodus is turning southern Mexico towns like Tenosique as well as Palenque and Tapachula in neighboring Chiapas state into informal refugee camps.

The decision to settle in Mexico and not continue to the United States is tied to increased recognition of the risks of crossing Mexico and, more recently, statements from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, the immigrants and their advocates say.

The number of those seeking asylum in Mexico this year is more than double the 3,423 applicants last year -- itself a 65 percent increase from 2014. Applications have risen by about 9 percent each month this year, says the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

According to the Mexican Commission for Refugee Aid, about 4,000 of the 6,898 applications it received through October this year made it to the end of the process. Of those, 2,162 applicants got refugee status. Another 414 applicants who did not qualify as refugees received other kinds of government protection and escaped deportation.

More migrants are seeking asylum as information about the possibility spreads, said Rafael Zavala, director of the U.N. refugee office that opened in Tenosique a year ago.

"We expect this year's trend of people seeking protection here in Mexico to continue," he said.

Mejia, 27, and his girlfriend, Saimi Julio, 19, surrendered in October to Mexican immigration authorities at the El Ceibo border crossing, along with their 2-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son. They spent 26 days separated in immigration detention before being released to the migrant shelter in Tenosique.

The couple had applied for asylum as well as a permit letting them seek work, so they spent only a week at the shelter before getting their room with the U.N. agency's help. It took Mejia another month to find a job.

A response to their asylum requests could take up to three months. Applicants cannot leave the area in the meantime, each week signing in at the immigration office. If amnesty is denied, they can appeal and continue waiting.

Mejia said he never considered going to the United States.

"It's hard to go to the U.S.," he said sitting on the stoop outside his room. "You risk a lot of violence, so much crime along the way."

There is no sign that Central America's current violence is letting up. El Salvador's homicide rate last year was 103 killings for every 100,000 residents, making it the most deadly country not at open war.

Honduras had 64 killings per 100,000 people in 2015. Two of Mejia's brothers were killed last year in a robbery and he received threats in his homeland.

Mexico had 14 killings per 100,000 people in 2015. The United States had fewer than 5 per 100,000.

Tenosique neighborhoods now teem with Hondurans. Narrow passageways lead to rows of rooms housing families.

Wendy Jimenez and her family met Mejia and Julio in Tenosique. They fled Honduras after her husband, Angel Castellon, refused to sell drugs for gang members. The gang retaliated by setting fire to their home.

A twisting scar covers Castellon's upper arm, and their 2-year-old daughter has burn scars on her legs and chest. Jimenez earlier lost an uncle and a brother in the country's violence.

Jimenez and her family made it to Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, across the border from Texas on a previous trip. But they were eventually deported back to Honduras. The day after they arrived, they left again.

"Our idea was the United States, but with the situation as it is, I don't think we can go to the United States," Jimenez said, referring to Trump's vows to deport millions of illegal aliens. They heard about the possibility of asylum in Mexico, and on this journey they applied.

In a written response to questions, Mexican Commission for Refugee Aid said that in September it signed a cooperation agreement with the U.N. refugee commission, under which the Mexican entity is hiring more staff members to keep up with increasing applications.

Tomas Gonzalez Castillo, a friar who founded the migrant shelter in Tenosique, said he has seen changes since it opened a few years ago.

There are more Central American families in Tenosique and they stay longer, unlike earlier waves that rested briefly and continued north. The number of visitors through the shelter is up by about a third this year.

"It is an obligatory migration, forced by the generalized violence," Gonzalez said. "It is a terrible decomposition of the social fabric."

