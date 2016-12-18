Scholarship group names volunteer of the month

— Cheryl Cherry knows about the importance of helping single parents.

Cherry, the special-needs/Perkins coordinator at Arkansas State University-Beebe at Searcy, said joining the White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund in 2000 was a win-win because she grew up in a single-parent household and now helps others through the education field. For her leadership, Cherry was named Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund December 2016 Volunteer of the Month.

“I was very honored,” she said. “That’s the biggest thing. I was honored because I do believe in the White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund. I believe in the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund.”

The White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund, a local affiliate of the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, provides privately raised scholarships of up to $850 to 30 to 40 single-parent White County residents who are pursuing a degree or certification. This year, the organization awarded 40 scholarships amounting to $29,537.

Cherry said she joined in 2000 after encouragement from a field representative for the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund.

“I thought, ‘What a wonderful opportunity,’” she said. “It helps single parents get an education and make a better life for [themselves] and their households.”

Cherry served as board chair for six years until around 2006, when she stepped down to be scholarship-committee chairwoman. Cherry reviews the applications; then she and other board members interview the applicants to decide on the winners. An awards reception, which is planned with Cherry’s assistance, is held each March and October for the recipients.

“Initially, we want to make sure they are truly a single parent living in White County, and they have custody of their children,” she said. “They can go to school in any county, but they have to live in White County.”

Cherry also had the idea for the White County organization to have alumni and leadership councils, which have been implemented with the help of Executive Director Dan Newsom.

“Those two groups are direct recipients of our efforts,” Cherry said of the councils. “[The members] have all received at least one scholarship at some time. The alumni are now giving back and mentoring the Leadership Council, and the Leadership Council [members] are students currently under scholarship.”

Newsom said he can sum up Cherry’s contributions to the organization using two words: passion and dedication.

“To my knowledge, at least in my seven years, she has never been recognized by the state organization in this way,” Newsom said. “She is such an integral part of what we do that we submitted our nomination to the state organization.”

Newsom said he has visited Cherry’s office at ASU-Beebe at Searcy, where she can be seen giving pep talks or administering tough love to students.

“The students really identify with her,” he said. “I’ve been amazed by how well she can mentor to the students.”

Students and applicants have told Cherry they would use the scholarship money — which is awarded directly to the students, not their schools — to buy new tires to make transportation easier, pay an electric bill or purchase their children new clothing. Cherry said the scholarship is awarded to the single parents to give them more freedom with how they wish to use the money.

“I think it’s important in every county — we have single parents who want to do better but may not have the resources,” she said. “They want to get their education. As a single parent, even if you’re going to school, you still have to provide for your children.”

Cherry sometimes sees students at ASU-Beebe at Searcy who have applied for or received a White County Single Parent Scholarship. Recipients have attended schools such as ASU-Beebe, ASU-Jonesboro, Harding University and the University of Central Arkansas.

“Sometimes in school, we get impressions of ourselves that we can’t [realize] or we may have even been told we couldn’t do,” Cherry said. She said at ASU-Beebe, they get to be cheerleaders for the students.

“When you see the light come on, and you know that they understand and there’s a relief that ‘I can do this,’ that is priceless. I love my job. I love ASU. ASU is a wonderful place to work.”

Besides volunteering with the White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund, Cherry enjoys being involved with the American Red Cross and the United Way. She also enjoys camping, hunting and watching her daughter, Gracie, cheer.

The White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund is an organization worth donating to, Cherry said.

“If you are looking for an organization that will provide benefits and impact families and help to get families to a place of self-sufficiency, that is an organization to give to,” she said. “Single Parent [Scholarship Fund] will see that those scholars will work.”

Staff writer Syd Hayman can be reached at (501) 244-4307 or shayman@arkansasonline.com.