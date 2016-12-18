Swamp rabbit: hunting the elusive canecutter

It was a frosty December afternoon. The old Chevy pickup left a trail in the snow as we neared the river. A storm the night before had iced the treetops, and many bent over like old men, straining under their glittering loads.

“It’s gonna be awfully cold today,” Lewis said as we left the truck, “but this weather is perfect for hunting swampers.”

Judo, our lone beagle, was already splashing through the water. We had barely slipped into our hip boots when he picked up a trail.

Lewis climbed on a stump, and I did the same. From there, we could see better through the flooded timber, and if the rabbit should circle back, as we expected it to do, we’d have a better chance of getting a shot. This rabbit seemed to have other things on his mind, however.

With guns ready, we stood still and listened until the dog’s voice could hardly be heard in the distance. Then, after almost half an hour, the chorus grew stronger as the beagle turned the swamp rabbit and started back.

“Get ready now!” Lewis said. “They’ll run a long way ahead of the dog.”

Sure enough, he was right. Within a minute, the swamper appeared, a streak of brown fur coming straight toward us. Lewis had the best shot, so I held my fire. His 16-gauge pump blasted, and the chase ended.

“Good shot,” I said. “Now we’ll have fried rabbit for supper for sure.”

The swamp rabbit is the largest member of the cottontail family. He prefers living where he can keep his feet wet. In fact, he does not seem to be able to thrive without an abundance of water and swamp vegetation. Transplants to dryer habitats have proven unsuccessful, but fortunately for us, the floodplains in eastern

Arkansas still have an abundance of these elusive bunnies.

The swamp rabbit goes by an assortment of descriptive names. Throughout his range, he is called canecutter because of his fondness for young cane shoots. In other areas, he is known as swamp hare, water rabbit or simply swamper. My favorite name, however, is one attributed to the folks of

Louisiana: cane jake.

The cane jake begins life in a shallow hole, hollow log or stump, in a nest the mother lines with shredded grass, leaves and her own fur. One researcher found a nest in a crotch between two cypress knees. The young were covered with a blanket of Spanish moss and rabbit fur.

The young may be born any month, but peak breeding occurs from February to May, when the vegetation is lush. Unlike other cottontails, which are born naked after just a month in the mother’s womb, swamp rabbits are fully furred when born after a longer gestation of about six weeks. Their eyes open and they are walking about on their own in just two or three days. Each litter has from one to six young, and if conditions are right, the doe may produce up to five litters a year.

Young canecutters look similar to their cousins, the cottontails. Soon, though, they develop characteristics that enable separating the species. The ears in proportion to the body are shorter on canecutters. The tail is smaller and almost lacking the cottontail’s distinct white patch. In coloration, the swamp rabbit is darker in appearance overall, and if one were to compare the hind feet of these two bunnies, he would find those of the cottontail to be almost white, while swampers have feet with a reddish-brown hue.

The best distinctions between the two species are size and habitat. The smallest mature swamp rabbit is about the size of the largest mature cottontail. While the latter will average around 3 pounds, the swamper, the largest of the cottontail family, will usually weigh close to 5.

To elude predators, including hunters and their dogs, the canecutter will try to hide his scent by running through water or over fallen logs. If that doesn’t work, he will often dive into the water and come up under roots, drift piles or overhanging banks, remaining submerged except for his nose. There he remains until danger has passed.

Floods that would mean certain death to cottontails are just another incident in the swamper’s daily life. When water gets high, the rabbits will climb trees and sit in forks until the water recedes. If a tree isn’t handy, a floating log will serve the same purpose.

Even when water is low, the swamp rabbit seems to prefer an elevated perch. He rests on logs, stumps or stones, a habit acquired from his semiaquatic existence. When found near waterways, fecal pellets on top of these seats are a sure sign swampers are nearby.

One of the few biologists who have conducted research on the canecutter is Georgian Charles Lowe. When he began his work, he discovered that these big hoppers are different in another unsuspected way. Lowe baited several live traps with fruit and vegetables, not unusual for someone trying to catch a rabbit. He became puzzled, though, when no swamp rabbits turned up in the traps.

One day a conversation with an old outdoorsman brought the answer. “What you baitin’ those traps with?” the man asked. When Lowe answered him, the aging fellow laughed. “No wonder you ain’t catching any! You gotta use vanilla extract on a ball of cotton.”

Not surprisingly, Lowe thought he was the object of a joke. Nevertheless, he followed the suggestion. By next morning, he had his first four swampers. Using the same vanilla bait, he eventually caught 43. It’s anybody’s guess as to why the odor of vanilla is favored by the rabbit.

Lewis and I wound up our winter afternoon of swamper hunting with two big canecutters apiece. After just a couple of hours, a cold rain began to pour, and unlike the swampers, we weren’t prepared for such an event.

“Well,” Lewis said as we headed home, “I guess now you know why, when a guy wants a good swamper hunt, no other kind will do.”

It wasn’t hard to figure out. These long-legged rabbits run like deer, dodge like mink and swim like beavers. They’re twice as big and twice as tough as cottontails and will lead dogs twice as far. Swampers are smart. They know tricks that make them sporty and unpredictable. They’ll lead you on a rugged chase through dense thickets, across icy creeks, up to the hilltops and back into the bottoms. They’ll outwit the dogs by hiding under drift piles and will even run through the water’s edge to lose their trail.

All this makes a challenging day’s sport, one that will spoil you for any other kind of rabbit hunting. Unfortunately, the swamp rabbit’s future is jeopardized because of our national mania for draining wetlands. As the swamps disappear, so do the swamp rabbits and the other creatures adapted to live in these environs.

Although many people realize the value of our marshes, swamps and bogs, and a few precious acres have been set aside for protection as national wildlife refuges and the like, for the rest of our rapidly dwindling wetlands, the future is uncertain. Let’s hope it’s not too late for the swamp rabbit. If it is, you and I and future generations of sportsmen are the ones who have lost.