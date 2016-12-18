Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:
ABC’s This Week — To be announced. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.
NBC’s Meet the Press — Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates; Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; John Podesta, chairman of Democrat Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. 9 a.m., KARKTV, Channel 4, Little Rock.
CBS’ Face the Nation — Kellyanne Conway, adviser to President-elect Donald Trump; former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger; former national security adviser Tom Donilon. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.
CNN’s State of the Union — Attorney General Loretta Lynch; Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. 8 a.m.
Fox News Sunday — Reince Priebus, chief of staff to Trump; Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va.; Clay Pell, Electoral College member from Rhode Island. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.
Print Headline: TV news shows
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: TV news shows
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.