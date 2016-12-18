Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s This Week — To be announced. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC’s Meet the Press — Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates; Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; John Podesta, chairman of Democrat Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. 9 a.m., KARKTV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS’ Face the Nation — Kellyanne Conway, adviser to President-elect Donald Trump; former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger; former national security adviser Tom Donilon. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN’s State of the Union — Attorney General Loretta Lynch; Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday — Reince Priebus, chief of staff to Trump; Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va.; Clay Pell, Electoral College member from Rhode Island. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.