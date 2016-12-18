U.S. promises to address Filipino leader's worries

MANILA, Philippines -- The United States said today that it will work with the Philippine president to address any concerns after he threatened Saturday to terminate a pact that allows U.S. troops to visit the Philippines.

President Rodrigo Duterte was angry after a U.S. government aid agency, the Millennium Challenge Corp., deferred a vote on a renewal of a major development-assistance package for the Philippines over concerns about extrajudicial killings in Duterte's war on illegal drugs, which has left thousands dead.

Although no decision on the aid package has been taken, Duterte unleashed an expletives-laden tirade upon his arrival in his southern hometown of Davao after back-to-back visits to Cambodia and Singapore.

"I understand that we have been stricken out of the Millennium Challenge. Well, good, I welcome it," Duterte said with apparent sarcasm.

"We can survive without American money," he said.

"But you know, America, you might also be put to notice. Prepare to leave the Philippines, prepare for the eventual repeal or the abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement," he said, referring to a 1998 accord that governs American forces visiting the Philippines for joint combat exercises.

"You know, tit-for-tat ... if you can do this, so [can] we. It ain't a one-way traffic," Duterte said, adding, "Bye-bye America."

The U.S. Embassy in Manila said in a statement overnight that Washington will work closely with the Duterte administration to address any concerns it may have. It did not elaborate.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but spokesman Josh Earnest has said previously that the White House would not react publicly each time Duterte made an offhand remark.

The 71-year-old Duterte, who describes himself as a left-wing politician, has made similar threats before and after taking office in June, but he and his officials have walked back on many of his public statements, causing confusion.

While calling Americans "sons of b*s" and "hypocrites," Duterte praised China as having "the kindest soul of all" for offering what he said was significant financial assistance. "So, what do I need America for?" he asked.

He also said Russia can be a very important ally. "They do not insult people, they do not interfere," he said.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. also criticized the U.S. aid decision, saying it happened after Duterte declared that he would chart a foreign-policy course independent of Washington.

The Philippines had been in line for another aid package after its previous five-year, $434 million poverty-reduction program was completed in May under Duterte's predecessor, Benigno Aquino III.

Millennium Challenge Corp.'s spokesman, Laura Allen, said Thursday that it would continue to monitor events in the Philippines before the next board review in March.

The U.S. decision is among the first signs of how concerns about the rule of law and human rights under Duterte could entail economic costs.

The U.S. government, along with European Union and U.N. officials, has raised concerns about Duterte's crackdown on illegal drugs, which has left more than 2,000 suspected drug users and dealers dead in purported gunbattles with police. More than 3,000 other deaths are being investigated to determine if they were linked to illegal drugs.

In his news conference, Duterte was asked how many people suspected of committing crimes he killed in the past when he was still a city mayor during his vague and contradicting accounts of his exploits. The former government prosecutor again gave contrasting replies.

"Maybe one, two three ... I'm saying, maybe my bullets hit them, maybe not, but after the burumbumbumbum, they're all dead," Duterte said.

Replying to another question, he said he indeed has killed, but did not provide details and tried to justify his act. "When I tell you now that I killed, do not term them as suspects because all of them died while they were fighting government people."

He asked God for forgiveness in advance, saying he may not have time to pray if he's assassinated. "God, forgive me for killing these idiots," Duterte said, then blamed God for the presence of criminals. "You create a human monster so if you are God, why do you have to create these idiots? That's why they die."

Duterte, who has had a difficult relationship with President Barack Obama, said he would change his mindset if President-elect Donald Trump appeals to him.

"I have talked to Trump, he was very nice, very courteous," he said. "I could not sense any hostile drift, or even the manner he was saying it, so, in deference, I'll just wait."

"I will let Obama fade away and if he disappears, then I will begin to reassess," Duterte said, adding that he and Trump acknowledged each other's similarly brash manners.

"We talk in the same language," Duterte said. He recalled that when he told Trump in a recent phone call that "I like your mouth, it's like mine," he said Trump responded by saying, "Yes, Mr. President, we're similar."

"And you know, people with the same feather flock together," Duterte said.

