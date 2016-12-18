Wrecks pile up as roads ice over

Snow and freezing rain socked the nation's midsection and East Coast on Saturday, causing hundreds of accidents on icy roads, and delaying road and air travel.

At least nine deaths were blamed on the slick roads, and authorities were investigating a few other traffic fatalities as possibly weather-related.

In Baltimore, a tanker carrying gasoline skidded off a highway and exploded, authorities said. Two people died in the tanker-crash-related 70-vehicle pileup on Interstate 95, authorities said. Hospital officials said nearly two dozen people were treated for injuries including broken bones and head wounds.

Baltimore City Fire Chief Roman Clark said it was too early to determine the cause of the tanker crash.

It was unclear whether the pileup started before the tanker crash or was caused by it. The northbound lanes of I-95 were closed while crews cleaned up the mess.

Winter-weather advisories were posted from Denver to Bangor, Maine. Airports reported hundreds of flight delays or cancellations, interstates and toll roads reduced speed limits and authorities urged drivers to use extreme caution.

The weather put a damper on holiday plans for Luke Perez, who was hoping to make it home Saturday to Los Angeles for a family party. Perez's flight out of Washington, D.C., where he is in graduate school, was canceled, so he said he's going to try again today or Monday.

"My family has a Christmas party ... and I was hoping to make it to that tonight, but that's not going to happen anymore," the 23-year-old said.

There were dozens of crashes in Indiana -- two of them involving fatalities -- because of freezing rain and ice, officials said. It was not immediately clear how many people were killed. The roads were so slick that authorities had to use a ladder to move motorists stranded on an overpass.

In Ohio, a Columbus woman died Saturday when her car skidded off a slick road, authorities said. In another accident in Baltimore, six people were taken to a hospital after a crash on I-695 that involved 15-20 vehicles, Baltimore County tweeted. In Nebraska, Douglas County sheriff's deputies said one person died Friday night when his car slid off an icy road north of Omaha, hit a tree and burst into flames.

Temperatures plummeted, and people braced for the cold. Temperatures in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area were expected to drop to minus-20 degrees overnight. People were advised to stay indoors for the weekend. The low temperature was forecast to reach 4 degrees in Chicago today.

Portions of six states, including Arkansas, Missouri and Mississippi, were under the threat of tornadoes or severe thunderstorms as the cold front moved south Saturday afternoon.

In Virginia, a Fairfax County firetruck slid off an icy road while responding to a crash, news outlets reported. No one was injured.

Meanwhile, more than three dozen crashes and a fatality were reported in the northern part of the state, authorities said. Police said a man was found dead on the side of I-495, about a mile from a 23-vehicle crash. It appears the man was involved in the crash and had walked away from a vehicle. It wasn't immediately clear how he died.

At least three highway deaths Friday in Missouri were being blamed on icy conditions. Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports say a 13-year-old girl died from injuries suffered in an accident when a tractor-trailer went out of control on Interstate 44, striking a Jeep Renegade driven by the girl's mother. Reports say two men, ages 72 and 56, died in accidents when the vehicles they were in went out of control on ice.

In Colorado, up to a foot of snow fell in places, snarling traffic. Even weather-hardened locals apparently had trouble driving.

"I worked for the fire department for 45 years, and we used to call this highway hockey because people keep bumping into each other," said Kevin Sweeney of Brighton, a town about 20 miles northeast of Denver. "I think it's that first big snow thing."

In North Carolina, police and emergency workers reported more than 100 crashes overnight in Raleigh and Charlotte as drizzle combined with temperatures below freezing created dangerous icy patches.

