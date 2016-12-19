Arkansas woman killed, 4 injured in collision on U.S. 70

An Arkansas woman was killed and four others were injured in a multiple-car collision on U.S. 70 on Saturday, authorities said.

Wanda Spickard, 61, of Pearcy was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra west on the highway around 4:40 p.m. outside Hot Springs in Garland County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A 2006 Dodge Ram traveling in the opposite direction crossed into the westbound lane of the roadway and struck the Sierra, sending Spickard's truck into two other vehicles, officials said.

Spickard suffered fatal injuries, police said.

The report said four others were injured: a 17-year-old from Hot Springs, 41-year-old Nikki Aitken of Hot Springs, 60-year-old Debora Jo Hadley-Glover of Hot Springs and 51-year-old William Gregory of Bonnerdale. At least one of the injured was taken to CHI St. Vincent hospital in Hot Springs.

Conditions were reported cloudy and dry at the time of the wreck.

Spickard's death is the 516th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.