Arkansas' electors cast 6 votes for Trump, Pence

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' electors have formally cast the state's six electoral votes for Republican Donald Trump. The president-elect last month outpolled Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in her adopted home state.

The state's six electors met Monday morning at the state Capitol to formally cast their ballots for Trump, who won more than 60 percent of the vote in the Nov. 8 election. Clinton served 12 years as Arkansas' first lady, but the state has become predominantly Republican in recent years.

About two dozen people protested at the Capitol, with one holding a sign that said "not my president." A candidate must get at least 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

