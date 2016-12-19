Arkansas, Oklahoma have lowest average gas prices in nation

OKLAHOMA CITY — As gasoline prices rise nationwide, holiday travelers in Arkansas and Oklahoma will enjoy the lowest gas prices in the U.S.

AAA-Oklahoma says the average price per gallon for self-serve regular gas was $2.02 in the two states Monday, tying them for the lowest prices in the country. But Chuck Mai, a spokesman for AAA, says Monday's price is 17 cents more than it was Nov. 22.

National pump prices have risen for 20 of the last 21 days, rising a total of 11 cents. The national average price for regular gasoline was $2.24 per gallon Monday, the highest mark since October and three cents more than one week ago.

Prices are rising due to market expectations of tighter availability after OPEC announced plans to cut oil production next month.