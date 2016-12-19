Arkansas woman killed, 2 teens hurt in 2-vehicle collision, state police say

A Fayetteville woman was killed after stopping her vehicle in a westbound lane of traffic Saturday morning in Northwest Arkansas, according to state police.

The accident happened at 9:23 a.m. Saturday when Leigh E. Taylor, 57, came to a stop on Arkansas 45 east of Fayetteville.

Police said the driver of a second vehicle lost control at a curve and struck the passenger's side of Taylor's vehicle, fatally injuring the woman, a preliminary report states.

The driver of the second vehicle, 18-year-old Colton Stilwell of Lincoln, and a passenger, 18-year-old Kagen Stephens of Elkins, were also injured, state police said. They were taken to Washington Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Descriptions of the vehicles involved in the crash were not immediately available Monday afternoon.

Travel conditions at the time of the wreck were described in the report as clear and dry.

Taylor's death was the 517th reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.