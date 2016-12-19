Assailant hits woman in the head outside west Little Rock apartment, steals cash, police say

A west Little Rock woman told police an unknown assailant struck her on the back of the head as she walked to her car Saturday night and stole $120 in cash.

The 60-year-old woman told officers that she walked out of her home at Carrington Park Apartments, located at 1801 Champlin Drive, around 7:15 p.m.

As she walked to her car, the robber hit her in the head with an unknown object, a police report said. The assailant then stole the money, which was inside a white envelope.

The woman was reportedly unconscious before police arrived, and she was later taken to CHI St. Vincent for her injuries, which were not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers looked for suspicious activity in the area but found none, the report said.