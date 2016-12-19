Home / Latest News /
Assailant hits woman in the head outside west Little Rock apartment, steals cash, police say
This article was published today at 11:27 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
A west Little Rock woman told police an unknown assailant struck her on the back of the head as she walked to her car Saturday night and stole $120 in cash.
The 60-year-old woman told officers that she walked out of her home at Carrington Park Apartments, located at 1801 Champlin Drive, around 7:15 p.m.
As she walked to her car, the robber hit her in the head with an unknown object, a police report said. The assailant then stole the money, which was inside a white envelope.
The woman was reportedly unconscious before police arrived, and she was later taken to CHI St. Vincent for her injuries, which were not thought to be life-threatening.
Officers looked for suspicious activity in the area but found none, the report said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Assailant hits woman in the head outside west Little Rock apartment, steals cash, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
wholen says... December 19, 2016 at 12:52 p.m.
Little Rock is out of control with robberies, driveby shootings, numerous killings with many unsolved. South of Markham St. Is turning into a war zone.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.