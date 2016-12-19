Ban on 'sanctuary cities' gains traction

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Republicans have spent years trying to crack down on illegal immigration across the southern border with Mexico. After the 2016 election, however, the party is expanding its efforts to ban loosely defined "sanctuary cities."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has pushed the issue to the front of his unofficial agenda for 2017, pledging in interviews and on social media to sign into law a ban on cities and local governments that are seen as protecting people in the U.S. illegally, with sanctions such as cutting state funding. Civil-rights groups believe such pledges can lead to racial profiling.

Previous pledges by Republican governors and GOP-majority legislatures never have made it into law in Texas.

But the political tide has changed, says Sen. Charles Perry, a Lubbock Republican, who has tried to pass a sanctuary cities ban for several years and already has filed a bill for the session that starts in January.

"The American people made it clear that solving our illegal immigration crisis must be a priority," Perry said.

"That starts by eliminating sanctuary cities, securing our border and enforcing the immigration laws we currently have on the books."

Some cities across the country, like Chicago, New York and Seattle, have adopted formal sanctuary policies -- forbidding police from asking about a person's immigration status or cooperating with federal immigration officials.

Nothing like that exists in Texas, civil-rights activists say.

"Every county in Texas, they let [immigration officials] into their jails to review the booking sheets to see who's been brought in and review their status," said Terri Burke, executive director of the Texas chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

But sheriffs elected in Travis and Harris counties -- two of the state's largest counties, containing Austin and Houston, respectively -- have said they are considering ending cooperation programs with federal immigration officials.

Civil-rights and immigration advocates see the call to ban sanctuary cities as hostile to Hispanics and warn it would lead to harassment by police.

Business groups worry about a reduced labor pool, and some law enforcement officials say crime victims won't call police if they fear it could lead to deportation.

The political battle rarely considers the officers who are sworn to uphold the law, according to Charley Wilkison, the executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas.

"They all want political slogans and bumper sticker solutions," he said.

"If [officers] make a legitimate criminal stop, we're not going to stand for them to be turned into a racist, and we don't want them being confused as to what their job is."

Texas came close to a sanctuary cities ban in 2011 when then-Gov. Rick Perry made it one of his "emergency" issues.

A bill passed the Republican-controlled Senate, but failed without a final vote in the GOP-led House.

Legislative Democrats railed against that bill as discriminatory.

The sanctuary cities issue struck a national note in the 2016 presidential campaign when a woman was shot and killed in San Francisco.

The man accused of the shooting had been deported multiple times and was recently released from jail by San Francisco authorities.

Donald Trump promised to "end the sanctuary cities" and said those "that refuse to cooperate with federal authorities will not receive taxpayer dollars."

Democratic mayors of major cities across the U.S. have tried to soothe worried immigrant populations in their cities.

In Texas, the mayors of Houston and Austin recently pledged to be welcoming to immigrants.

"We build bridges and not walls," Austin Mayor Steve Adler said at a rally shortly after Trump was elected. "Nothing that happened [in the election] changes who we are as a community, our values or our culture."

