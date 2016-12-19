Bret Bielema recounts how he found out he was going to be a father

— Bret Bielema didn’t know what to expect when he came home on a Thursday night during the season to find his wife, Jen, with a GoPro and wanting to show off a new piece of art she’d purchased.

The art, part of a home renovation, didn’t necessarily impress him.

“You’ve got to act like you love it,” Bielema said. “It looked like a big piece of concrete. I know I could’ve done it for half the cost. But I’m like, ‘Well, that’s great’ and act excited.”

But the art quickly took a backseat to what he saw he when he turned around.

“She had balloons and a little saying we always say in our house,” Bielema said.

The saying was from the cartoon Popeye. That’s how Bielema found out he and Jen were expecting their first child.

“It was a pretty cool night,” Bielema said. “You don’t get those very often. Obviously I’d never had one in my life, so it was pretty cool.”

Jen announced the pregnancy with a tweet Friday. Bielema said Monday the due date is in July.

“It was actually the SEC media day date was the exact date, so we’ll navigate that,” Bielema said.