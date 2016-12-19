Deal reached for U.N. eyes inside Aleppo

BEIRUT -- France and Russia struck a compromise Sunday on a U.N. resolution that an envoy said would prevent "mass atrocities" in besieged areas of Aleppo, Syria, where thousands of trapped civilians and rebel fighters await evacuation in freezing temperatures.

But evacuation efforts in Aleppo and other besieged areas of Syria were again on the verge of collapse after gunmen burned buses in a rescue convoy bound for Foua and Kfarya, two government-held villages. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said evacuations for thousands of people in the rebel enclave were postponed for an "unknown" period.

The Aleppo evacuations were to have been part of a wider deal, brokered between Turkey and Russia, that would have allowed more than 2,000 sick or wounded people to leave two pro-government villages. Most of the villagers are Shiite Muslims, while most of the rebels are Sunni Muslims.

A video posted online showed armed men near six burning buses as celebratory gunshots rang out. "The buses that came to evacuate the apostates have been burned," the narrator of the video said. He warned that no "Shiite pigs" would be allowed to leave the towns.

[TIMELIME: Key events in Aleppo since the start of Syria’s uprising ]

The video could not be verified independently, but it was in line with Associated Press reporting from the area.

Iran, a Shiite Muslim nation, has demanded that the area be evacuated as part of the deal to allow thousands of people to leave what remains of the rebel-held eastern areas of Aleppo, an enclave where conditions are so desperate that aid workers said last week that they had seen nothing comparable in all their years of humanitarian efforts.

About 2,700 children were evacuated in the first rescue mission last week, but hundreds more "are now waiting in freezing temperatures, close to the front lines," said Shushan Mebrahtu of the U.N. agency for children, UNICEF. "We are deeply worried."

On Friday, a convoy carrying hundreds of evacuees was held up by pro-government militia fighters who were later accused of ordering dozens of people off the buses and then stripping, robbing and reportedly even killing several among the group.

Wissam Zarqa, an English teacher and Aleppo resident, said he went to an evacuation point Sunday afternoon and found buses with evacuees on board, but that the vehicles did not move.

Eastern Aleppo resident Rami Zien, who said he was on one of the buses "stuck in a no-man's land" between government and rebel control, said via messenger service that evacuees were stressed and frightened. "Government forces are just ahead of me and if anything goes wrong I'll be the first to die," he wrote.

Zien said evacuees were crammed 70 people to a bus, with many having no room to sit. He said the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, which is facilitating the evacuation, had been unable to provide water. He said there were 50 to 60 buses in the convoy.

U.N. compromise

Many in eastern Aleppo are wary of leaving the area unless international observers monitor the evacuations. France and Russia's agreement on a United Nations resolution is designed to deploy U.N. monitors to ensure safe evacuations and immediate delivery of humanitarian aid.

France's U.N. ambassador, Francois Delattre, told reporters the compromise was reached after more than three hours of private consultations on Sunday. The Security Council is scheduled to vote on the resolution at 8 a.m. CST today.

Russia's U.N. ambassador, Vitaly Churkin, told reporters before consultations that Moscow could not accept the French draft resolution unless it was changed.

"It has disaster written all over it," he said. "This is a provocation."

He presented council members with a rival draft, saying that U.N. staff members should not be told to "go wander around the ruins of Aleppo without proper preparation."

After the consultations, Churkin said a "good text" had been formulated.

The U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Samantha Power, said the resolution would quickly put more than 100 U.N. personnel on the ground to monitor evacuations. "The text contains all the elements for safe, secure, dignified evacuation, for humanitarian access to those who choose to remain in eastern Aleppo" and for protecting civilians, she said.

Power said she expected the resolution to be approved unanimously. She said she hoped monitors would be sent immediately to accompany civilians who want to leave on buses, and to monitor their treatment at checkpoints.

She told reporters that there have been "many, many reports of people being pulled off buses and disappeared, whether into conscription or into torture chambers or killed outright." Deploying U.N. monitors would deter "some of the worst excesses," she said.

Delattre agreed. Approval of the resolution, he said, "would give us collectively the tools to avoid ... a situation in which, after the end of major military operations, forces including militias would commit mass atrocities."

Under the deal, U.N. observers could still be rejected by soldiers and militias on the ground. Senior U.N. officials have repeatedly said that they have sought Syrian government permission to be present during the evacuation process, but that they have not received it.

But the measure demands that the warring parties "provide these monitors with safe, immediate and unimpeded access," Delattre said.

At the moment, only monitors from the International Committee of the Red Cross and their local partners with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent are on the ground. They do not report to the Security Council.

The U.N. did not help broker the evacuation agreement between Turkey and Russia, but U.N. officials have been pleading for access to investigate reports of atrocities, which have included alleged killings by pro-government forces of scores of people in eastern Aleppo.

The U.N. secretary-general, Ban Ki-moon, has described the area, which has been besieged for months and heavily bombarded by Syrian forces, as "a synonym for hell."

Carrying out the evacuations requires the cooperation not just of foreign powers but also of the loose coalitions of fighters in Syria.

Fighting for President Bashar Assad are Syrian soldiers, the Lebanese Hezbollah militant group, and other Shiite militias from Iraq and elsewhere. They receive support from Iran and Russia, which has been launching airstrikes on insurgent communities.

On the other side is a patchwork of Sunni rebel militias, including some extremists, who have received support from the United States, Turkey and Persian Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Nearly six years into Syria's civil war, both sides have resorted to siege tactics, surrounding communities populated by their foes and bombarding them.

Information for this article was contributed by Karin Laub, Edith M. Lederer and Philip Issa of The Associated Press; by Ben Hubbard and Somini Sengupta of The New York Times; and by Louisa Loveluck of The Washington Post.

A Section on 12/19/2016