Dre Greenlaw progressing well but Cody Hollister out for Belk Bowl

— Sophomore linebacker Dre Greenlaw continues to progress toward playing in the Belk Bowl, but Arkansas will be without one of its seniors when it faces Virginia Tech on Dec. 29.

Cody Hollister will miss the game after undergoing foot surgery, a development that effectively ends his college football career.

“Couldn’t be prouder of a kid,” Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said. “What he did this year on special teams was second to none and obviously he did a great job at wide receiver for us as well. Just a neat kid to be around. Wish him the best of luck going forward.”

Hollister caught 10 passes for 140 yards and had two carries for 48 yards this year. He ends his three-year Razorback career with 27 catches for 342 yards and a touchdown.

The outlook for Greenlaw continues to be positive after he missed the final six games of the regular season with a broken foot. He returned to practice Dec. 10 and has progressed without setbacks since. He had a team-high 36 tackles when he was injured in the Alabama game.

“Dre Greenlaw continues to look good,” Bielema said. Probably make a decision with him later in the week (on) whether we’re going full speed ahead with him or not.”

Arkansas also may get Kody Walker back after the senior running back missed the final six games with a foot injury. He had 110 yards and a touchdown while averaging 3.5 yards per carry in the first six games of the season. True freshman Devwah Whaley stepped up in his absence and has run for 601 yards and three touchdowns on 5.7 yards per carry while backing up starter Rawleigh Williams.

“Kody Walker will probably have another x-ray done today and that’ll probably give us a good indication of whether he can be included in the game plan,” Bielema said. “I know he’s anxious and eager. It’s healed up nicely and there’s a very good chance of that happening.”