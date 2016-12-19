Group: Iraqi militia kills 4 ISIS captives

BAGHDAD -- A militia backed by the Iraqi government killed suspected Islamic State fighters captured during the operation to retake Mosul, Human Rights Watch said Sunday.

The Hashed al-Jabour militia, made up of Sunni tribal fighters, killed four men it had captured in a village north of Mosul in November, according to a report published by the New York-based group. The report cited witnesses who said the men were shot in the presence of Iraqi security forces without any judicial proceedings.

The militia is part of the Popular Mobilization Forces, a group of mostly Shiite militias sanctioned by the government. The group has been accused of abuses during past campaigns against the Islamic State, a Sunni extremist group.

Iraqi government spokesman Saad al-Hadithi said authorities were unaware of the killings, but were committed to arresting and trying anyone suspected of human-rights violations.

"Generally speaking, retaliations could happen in some areas by the locals [in the Popular Mobilization Forces] who had family members and relatives killed by Daesh before the entering of government security forces," al-Hadithi said, using the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State. "Such acts are totally rejected by the Iraqi government and are fully investigated, and those behind it face trials."

In comments broadcast on state television Saturday, Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said he had not received any complaints about the Popular Mobilization Forces. He said the Mosul fight was clean and moving forward at a good pace.

The Mosul offensive involves tens of thousands of Iraqi soldiers and police, as well as Kurdish fighters, Shiite militias and Sunni tribesmen. Iraqi forces have seized around a quarter of the city -- the country's second-largest -- since the operation began Oct. 17.

"This was a very difficult fight," Lt. Gen. Abdul-Ghani al-Asadi of the special forces said in Mosul's al-Barid neighborhood on Sunday. As Iraqi troops have pushed into denser neighborhoods, their advance has been slowed by heavy resistance.

The International Organization for Migration said Sunday that at least 103,872 people have fled their homes since the operation began. The city was still home to more than a million people when the offensive began two months ago.

Human Rights Watch has previously accused Sunni militias participating in the Mosul operation of recruiting boys younger than 18 for fighting.

Information for this article was contributed by Susannah George of The Associated Press.

A Section on 12/19/2016