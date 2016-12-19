51 Cuban defectors reach Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. -- Three groups of Cuban migrants totaling 51 people have landed in the Florida Keys.

The Monroe County sheriff's office said the groups landed Sunday between 5:30 a.m. and 7:40 a.m.

The first group of 11 migrants landed in the upper Keys in Tavernier. The second group of 22 migrants landed just north of Key West. The final group of 18 landed about 25 miles away on Big Pine Key. It was not immediately known if the groups were connected.

Under the so-called federal wet foot, dry foot policy, Cubans who reach U.S. soil are generally allowed to stay, while those intercepted at sea are usually repatriated to Cuba.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, fears about that policy potentially ending have caused a surge in the numbers of Cuban migrants.

N.Y. lawmaker seeks e-cigarette recall

NEW YORK -- U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., is pressuring the federal government to consider recalling e-cigarette devices and their batteries, which explode and catch fire, injuring users.

Schumer has called e-cigarettes "ticking time bombs" and said they continue to cause injuries, including severe burns.

At a news conference Sunday, Schumer cited a recent Associated Press story saying the federal Food and Drug Administration identified about 66 explosions in 2015 and early 2016 after recording 92 explosions from 2009 to September 2015.

He said he wants the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to figure out why so many of the devices, many from China, are exploding. He said the recent injuries are proof that federal action is needed.

The industry maintains that e-cigarettes are safe when used properly. The Tobacco Vapor Electronic Cigarette Association encourages proper recharging of the batteries as a way to prevent possible injuries.

The FDA has said it's reviewing e-cigarettes and will evaluate their batteries, including "amperage, voltage, wattage, battery type" and other issues.

Nigerian accused of Los Angeles hack

LOS ANGELES -- A Nigerian national has been charged in connection with a hack of Los Angeles County emails that might have exposed personal data of more than 750,000 people who had business with county departments, officials said.

Kelvin Onaghinor, 37, faces nine counts, including unauthorized computer access and identity theft, according to the Los Angeles County Chief Executive Office. He hasn't been arrested, and officials aren't sure if he is on U.S. soil.

Authorities were searching for more suspects in the hack, which occurred in May when a phishing email deceived 108 county employees into providing their user names and passwords.

Some of those employees, according to officials, had "confidential client/patient information" in their email accounts through their county responsibilities.

A forensic examination found that about 756,000 individuals could have been affected through their contact with several departments, the Los Angeles Daily News reported Saturday.

There was no evidence as of Friday that any confidential information was released because of the breach. But on Thursday, officials began notifying people that their personal information was exposed and might have been compromised.

California prisons fight phone smuggling

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California is installing nearly 1,000 sophisticated metal detectors, scanners and secret security cameras at its prisons in its latest attempt to thwart the smuggling of cellphones, thousands of which continue to flood the prisons despite previous efforts.

Officials say the phones can be used to coordinate everything from attacks in prison to crimes on the street, yet they have thus far been unable to prevent even high-security inmates such as cult killer Charles Manson from repeatedly getting the devices, which are illegal behind bars.

Virginia-based Global Tel-Link, the nation's largest prison phone company, is heading a new approach funded by a projected $17 million a year from California inmates and their families who use land lines to make phone calls. Those calls range from 10 cents per minute for local calls to 25 cents per minute for collect interstate calls, in keeping with rates set by the Federal Communications Commission.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is installing 272 more metal detectors, 68 X-ray machines to scan packages, 103 low-dose X-ray scanners, 170 hidden surveillance cameras, 34 devices to decrypt and analyze cellphones, and 272 scanners that detect magnetic signals.

