Judge orders release of Clinton email search warrant

NEW YORK — A federal judge Monday ordered the public release of the search warrant that FBI agents used to reopen their investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server just weeks before the presidential election.

U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel ruled Monday that the public had a right to see the warrant, which he said was secretly filed with the court in late October.

Agents used the warrant to get access to emails stored on a computer belonging to Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

FBI Director James Comey upended the presidential race Oct. 28 when he informed Congress that agents would be digging through the cache of emails between Abedin and Clinton for any new evidence related to Clinton's handling of sensitive State Department information.

Two days before the Nov. 8 election, Comey said that the inquiry had uncovered no new evidence of wrongdoing. Historians will long debate whether the revelations factored into Clinton's loss to Donald Trump.

The court documents will be unsealed at noon Tuesday, with portions blacked out to conceal the names of the agents. The judge also ordered the redaction of any information about an open investigation of Weiner's online correspondence with a teenage girl.