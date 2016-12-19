Subscribe Register Login

Monday, December 19, 2016, 4:36 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Judge orders release of Clinton email search warrant

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:57 p.m.

file-in-this-nov-16-2016-file-photo-hillary-clinton-speaks-in-washington-clinton-is-blaming-russian-interference-for-her-defeat-in-the-presidential-race-casting-her-campaign-as-fodder-in-a-long-running-effort-by-russian-president-vladimir-putin-to-discredit-the-fundamental-tenants-of-american-government-ap-photocliff-owen-file

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2016 file photo, Hillary Clinton speaks in Washington. Clinton is blaming Russian interference for her defeat in the presidential race, casting her campaign as fodder in a long-running effort by Russian President Vladimir Putin to discredit the fundamental tenants of American government. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

NEW YORK — A federal judge Monday ordered the public release of the search warrant that FBI agents used to reopen their investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server just weeks before the presidential election.

U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel ruled Monday that the public had a right to see the warrant, which he said was secretly filed with the court in late October.

Agents used the warrant to get access to emails stored on a computer belonging to Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

FBI Director James Comey upended the presidential race Oct. 28 when he informed Congress that agents would be digging through the cache of emails between Abedin and Clinton for any new evidence related to Clinton's handling of sensitive State Department information.

Two days before the Nov. 8 election, Comey said that the inquiry had uncovered no new evidence of wrongdoing. Historians will long debate whether the revelations factored into Clinton's loss to Donald Trump.

The court documents will be unsealed at noon Tuesday, with portions blacked out to conceal the names of the agents. The judge also ordered the redaction of any information about an open investigation of Weiner's online correspondence with a teenage girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Judge orders release of Clinton email search warrant

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

snakebite60 says... December 19, 2016 at 2:27 p.m.

you might remember that when this occurred 22 million absentee and early voters had already voted. and the rest already knew she was a criminal.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online