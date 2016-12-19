Attackers kill 10, injure 34 in Jordan

KARAK, Jordan -- Gunmen ambushed Jordanian police in a series of attacks Sunday, including at a Crusader castle popular with tourists, killing seven officers, two Jordanian civilians and a woman visiting from Canada, officials said.

At least 34 people were wounded in one of the bloodiest attacks in Jordan in recent memory.

Security officials said in a statement late Sunday that at least four gunmen were killed and that troops continued to search the area. The statement said many weapons had been seized and made no mention of local media reports that, at one point, the attackers had held hostages.

The standoff between Jordanian special forces and armed men holed up inside the castle continued after nightfall Sunday, several hours after the first shooting.

Shots could still be heard at the scene Sunday evening.

Experts said the killing of the Canadian tourist could further hurt Jordan's embattled tourism sector, which has declined sharply since the Islamic State group seized large parts of neighboring Syria and Iraq two years ago.

Another Canadian was injured in the shooting, a Canada's Global Affairs spokesman John Babcock said.

Israel ex-president to exit prison early

JERUSALEM -- An Israeli parole board agreed Sunday to grant early release to former President Moshe Katsav, who is serving a prison sentence for sex crimes.

The board ruled Sunday that Katsav can walk free after serving five years of his seven-year jail term. The board had previously twice rejected Katsav's parole requests. His release is set for next week to allow for Israel's state prosecution, which opposes his early release, to consider an appeal.

"There is no doubt ... the prisoner underwent a change," the parole board wrote in its decision. The board said it questioned Katsav about his actions and their consequences, and was "impressed by the honesty of his answers."

Katsav attorney Zion Amir said Katsav burst into tears upon hearing the news.

Katsav resigned in June 2007 after being charged with rape and sexual harassment. He began his sentence in 2011 and has repeatedly professed his innocence.

Migrants found in van, sick from fumes

ZAGREB, Croatia -- Forty-two migrants were hospitalized after police in Croatia found a van crammed with 67 people, including children, traveling through the country, authorities said Sunday.

The occupants were suffering from carbon-monoxide poisoning and some were unconscious, doctors said. They were treated in local hospitals and are now out of danger, the country's health minister said.

"It is a serious medical condition and it is good that they were found," minister Milan Kujundzic said in comments carried by the Hina news agency.

Kujundzic said two children, ages 10 and 12, were among the migrants found in the van. The migrants were cold and hungry, with some saying they hadn't eaten for five days, he said.

Police said they stopped the van with British plates on Saturday evening, near the town of Novska, by the border with Bosnia. Some of the migrants were packed in the van's cargo compartment, police said.

Two Bulgarian citizens are under criminal investigation for smuggling the migrants, the police statement said.

11 Chechen militants reported killed

MOSCOW -- Security forces in Chechnya have killed 11 suspected militants in a series of separate clashes, the strongman leader of the Russian region said Sunday.

Ramzan Kadyrov said on Instagram that a group of gunmen attempted to launch attacks on police in the provincial capital, Grozny. During the overnight clash, they fired at police who tried to stop their vehicle. Police killed four gunmen and captured two others, who have been taken to a hospital.

A police officer also was wounded in the clash.

Later on Sunday, security forces tracked down other gunmen on the outskirts of Grozny and killed seven of them, Kadyrov said. Another four suspected militants have been captured, three of whom have been hospitalized with wounds, he said.

Kadyrov denied media reports claiming that there were more clashes and an explosion in Grozny on Sunday, saying that security forces engaged the militants outside the city.

