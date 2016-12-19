Little Rock police: Robbery victim jumps on car, punches out glass to get vehicle back

A man regained control of his vehicle shortly after a handgun-wielding robber stole it Sunday night outside a Little Rock convenience store, police say.

The Little Rock Police Department responded to a call of a robbery around 10:15 p.m. at the Valero gas station at 7320 Cantrell Road.

The 29-year-old victim from Little Rock told police that the carjacker approached him with a black semi-automatic handgun and did not say anything, according to a report.

When the robber jumped into the car and started to drive off, the man jumped onto his vehicle and punched out the back glass window, police said.

The carjacker fled the scene shortly after in a black SUV that was parked close to the convenience store, according to authorities.

Responding officers noted that they later found the SUV but were unable to stop its driver before the vehicle wrecked and the robber fled on foot.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.