Police: Gun-wielding robber takes cigarettes, money, toys from Little Rock Walgreens
This article was published today at 11:21 a.m.
A gun-wielding robber stole several packs of cigarettes, money and toys late Saturday from a Little Rock Walgreens, police say.
A store employee told responding officers with the Little Rock Police Department that someone entered the store at 5525 W. 12th St. at 11:10 p.m. and brandished a black handgun at him.
The robber reportedly said, “Give me everything out of the register and don’t make a scene or I will shoot your ass,” and later, "Everything will be copacetic," according to a report.
The clerk said he placed several packs of Newport cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of money into a bag before the robber also stole children's toys from a store shelf.
Police said the employee followed the robber outside, at which point the assailant asked, "Do you have a problem?"
The robber then entered a black 2000 Honda Civic in the parking lot and fled the scene, traveling toward Taylor Street, according to police.
Authorities described the robber as a black man between the ages of 20 and 30 who stands about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
hurricane46 says... December 19, 2016 at 12:46 p.m.
Too lazy to work to buy Christmas presents, so he just steals them and then has the nerve to say "do you have a problem"?
