Police: Gun-wielding robber takes cigarettes, money, toys from Little Rock Walgreens

A gun-wielding robber stole several packs of cigarettes, money and toys late Saturday from a Little Rock Walgreens, police say.

A store employee told responding officers with the Little Rock Police Department that someone entered the store at 5525 W. 12th St. at 11:10 p.m. and brandished a black handgun at him.

The robber reportedly said, “Give me everything out of the register and don’t make a scene or I will shoot your ass,” and later, "Everything will be copacetic," according to a report.

The clerk said he placed several packs of Newport cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of money into a bag before the robber also stole children's toys from a store shelf.

Police said the employee followed the robber outside, at which point the assailant asked, "Do you have a problem?"

The robber then entered a black 2000 Honda Civic in the parking lot and fled the scene, traveling toward Taylor Street, according to police.

Authorities described the robber as a black man between the ages of 20 and 30 who stands about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.