Little Rock Zoo names Susan Altrui new director

Susan Altrui has been named as the new Little Rock Zoo director.

Altrui had been serving as acting director since October, when outgoing director Mike Blakely retired. She was promoted last year to assistant zoo director after being the zoo’s director of marketing and development since 2005.

City Manager Bruce Moore made the decision to hire Altrui after interviewing her and two other finalists for the job. They were Norah Fletchall from the Indianapolis Zoological Society and Roger Sweeny of the Virginia Zoo.

Altrui had 26 letters of recommendation for the job, including from Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and leaders in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Blakely also wrote a letter recommending Altrui as his successor.

“I have dedicated the greater part of my professional career to making this zoo a better place, and I want to continue to do that,” Altrui said at the time of applying for the position. “To me, this is not a stair step up in my career. This is not a retirement plan. This is my passion … and I want to do everything I can to make this zoo better."

